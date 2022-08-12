Wrestling veteran compares potential CM Punk and Jon Moxley feud to iconic rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE legend

Bully Ray recently compared the brewing CM Punk-Jon Moxley feud to the legendary rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE legend, The Rock.

After Punk dismantled Chris Jericho and his "Appreciation Society" upon his return last night on AEW Dynamite, he and Moxley locked eyes. The AEWInterim World Champion then sent a message to the lineal champion by giving him the middle finger.

During the Dynamite: Quake by the Lake review on Busted Open, Bully admitted that he remembered the end of the segment, which was the Moxley and Punk confrontation, instead of the match finish which saw Jericho tap out.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion added that whenever he sees a confrontation between two top stars, he is quickly reminded of the iconic rivalry between Austin and Rock.

"Good use of smoke and mirrors and meant up manipulation right there whether that's what they meant to do or not but it doesn't matter. Whenever I see moments like this with.... let's just say, a Moxley and a Punk, I think of a face to face between Austin and a Rock," Bully stated. [from 8:32 - 8:49]

Punk and Moxley were no strangers to each other as they once competed in WWE, with the latter being a member of The Shield at the time. Now that they are in AEW, it will be interesting to see if they will develop a heated rivalry for the AEW World Championship.

Reported details on former WWE star CM Punk's injury following his AEW Dynamite return

Despite his shocking yet successful comeback last night, the latest reports emerged that CM Punk's foot injury was still recuperating from surgery. The report detailed that the former WWE star was still suffering from pain prior to his return and his walking boot was removed.

The note further stated that Punk won't wrestle on a couple of shows possibly before the All Out 2022 pay-per-view spectacle. The event is set to take place at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, in the Chicago's suburbs.

It will be interesting to see if the lineal and interim AEW World Heavyweight Championships will be contested for the September 4th event via a title unification bout.

