Wrestling veteran details backstage insights into WWE's decisions for Roman Reigns' career-altering future in company

Roman Reigns was not always the star he is right now in WWE, as former Tag Team Champion and AEW star Matt Hardy recently discussed.

The Tribal Chief has risen to the top tier of wrestlers in the business today, forming the Bloodine stable alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso. He has also bagged multiple titles, including the Universal Champion and World Champion belts.

However, Reigns wasn't always the larger-than-life persona he is right now. In his earlier run, he was pushed as a babyface after Seth Rollins betrayed The Shield. This led to the Tribal Chief being pushed into a solo run. Despite winning the 2014 men's Royal Rumble match, he was booed heavily by fans for getting a title shot.

Speaking about that phase in Roman Reigns' career, Matt Hardy provided his insight during an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"I remember Vince was so hesitant for so many years to turn Roman into a heel," Hardy recalled. "Roman as the top babyface, which he was being pushed and promoted as during that time, I knew whenever they decided to turn him heel, because fans were already booing, they were ready and it was gonna be easy to do, and all it was gonna do ultimately was make him into a much bigger star." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Roman Reigns is currently revered as one of the most popular Superstars in pro-wrestling. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the future.

The WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is currently gearing up for a match against Logan Paul

The Tribal Chief already has his next opponent lined up after ending his long feud with Brock Lesnar.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently announced that Reigns would be going up against Logan Paul during the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 5. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is also slated to be at stake.

While Logan Paul is still a fresh addition to the roster, he has already fought alongside the likes of The Miz and Rey Mysterio. Only time will tell how he will fare against the Tribal Chief in his upcoming match.

