Wrestling veteran downplays AEW breaking 24-year-old record: "What exactly is the win?"

A wrestling veteran has downplayed AEW breaking a 24-year-old record and sarcastically questioned what the celebration is about. This is sure to get some responses from angry fans.

Disco Inferno, known for his no-holds-barred approach when it comes to wrestling, openly questioned Tony Khan. This came after the All Elite President posted a tweet about AEW Dynamite becoming the longest-running prime-time weekly show in Turner Sports history.

The former WCW star took to his X/Twitter handle to fire back at Tony Khan and wrote sarcastically:

“Not exactly sure what AEW is celebrating. There have been many inferior TV shows that have run far longer than better ones. What exactly is the win?”

That is sure to elicit a response from Tony Khan, and it will be interesting to see how that unfolds in the near future.

Konnan says Tony Khan gives Adam Copeland preferential treatment in AEW

Disco Inferno’s podcast partner, Konnan, has made controversial claims that Tony Khan was giving former WWE star Adam Copeland preferential treatment in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on a recent episode of his K100 podcast, he said:

"I haven't heard anything, but I will ask. But I do know for a fact because one time somebody sent in an email saying that that Copeland was sent by WWE to sabotage, right? Remember that? But, no, dude. I've heard that, you know, Tony, just like he does with all the major stars, bends over to him, lets him go home early. I think he even sent them on a jet once. So I'm not saying this happened because I don't know I'm gonna have to ask. But I can guarantee if Edge went in there and said, 'Hey, dude. I'm not doing this.' He probably said, 'Okay. Let's work around it.' Instead of saying like Vince McMahon or, you know, Jeff or Paulie would have said, 'Hey. This is what you're gonna do, and it's what's right for business, not what's right for you.'"

Those are some big claims made by the former WCW man, and one might think that AEW star Adam Copeland might want to say something about it.

