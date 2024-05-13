Wrestling veteran explains why Goldberg didn't reject AEW to Tony Khan's face - "You don't tell the people the truth"

A wrestling veteran explained why Goldberg didn't reject AEW in front of Tony Khan. This comes after the WCW star made some startling remarks about Khan's promotion.

Konnan is the latest to weigh in on the debacle around Goldberg and Tony. Goldberg is always known to speak his mind. Since his departure from WWE, the former Universal Champion has been very vocal in criticizing the company, especially after he was never granted a retirement match.

For a couple of months, there have been rumors that Goldberg could be headed to AEW. But he squashed those rumors when he called the product cheesy. Following those comments, Tony responded by saying that the former WWE and WCW star was interested in working for his promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained why Goldberg didn't tell Tony what he really thought of AEW to his face.

"It's like anything else, Joe. When you're in a conversation, you don't tell the people the truth. You don't tell him, 'oh yeah Tony, your company's very cheesy'. He's not gonna say that. Somebody asked him in an interview and he answered it to him but not to him because most people aren't rude. I am, but most people aren't rude in front of other people." [ 2:51 - 3:08]

Billy Gunn came out in support of Tony Khan

Ever since AEW launched in 2019, Tony Khan has taken on multiple roles and responsibilities within the company. This means that he hasn't always made the best decisions. Hence, he has often been criticized by fans and insiders.

However, during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Billy Gunn showed his support for his boss.

"Well, that's because they don't work for him. Everybody has an opinion out there which means absolutely nothing until you've walked in my shoes, don't tell me how to walk in them." [From 04:40 to 04:50]

As more and more wrestlers come out in support of Tony Khan, it will be interesting to see if the public's perception of him changes.

