Wrestling veteran explains why Taylor Swift could appear on AEW (Exclusive)

Ever since its inception in 2019, AEW has strove hard to become one of the top wrestling promotions in the world. In just six years of its existence, they have managed to establish themselves as one of the biggest companies in the pro wrestling industry, and don't look like they're stopping anytime soon.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently explained that superstar musician Taylor Swift could appear on AEW, and if that happens, they'd become the most talked-about wrestling promotion overnight. Swift is one of the most popular musicians on the planet, and recently announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Russo was talking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he explained why AEW could get Taylor Swift to appear on their show. He referred to Taylor's long-standing relationship with current AEW star Jeff Jarrett and stated that if anyone can get her on a wrestling show, it's him.

"I could tell you right now, if anybody could get Taylor Swift on a wrestling show, it would be Jeff Jarrett without a shadow of a doubt," Russo said.

Jarrett and Taylor have known each other for a very long time now, and she is very close to his family as well. Aside from being an active member of the roster, Double J also serves as All Elite Wrestling's Head of Business Development, and if he can manage to get Swift on board, it would be best for business.

Jeff is a veteran of the professional wrestling industry and has been an active member of the business for almost four decades now. He made his debut as a wrestler back in 1986, before establishing himself as a star in WWE, where he became a six-time Intercontinental Champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

