Veteran fires shot at AEW after Collision receives poor ratings

AEW Collision is the new show on the block and, as such, has a lot of excitement attached to it. However, this excitement has not translated into a strong viewership, with the show pulling in horrendously low numbers last week. Industry veteran Disco Inferno has chimed in on the matter.

The most recent edition of Collision featured some pretty noteworthy stars, like CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Miro, and Jay White. Despite this, the ratings for Tony Khan's new show tanked compared to shows prior.

The show averaged 452,000 viewers and observed a 0.13 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic, which wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted was almost identical to AEW's "C-show," Rampage, the night prior. Disco Inferno shared a humorous response to the news:

"Who could have predicted that?" Disco tweeted, with an apparent air of sarcasm.

Tony Khan will be hoping that future episodes of Collision can draw in more numbers to justify his new project. For the time being, it looks as though the Saturday night show could be heading down the same path as Rampage.

AEW's exceptional ticket sales for All In

While AEW may be struggling to draw eyes onto its new weekly television program, the promotion is having no problem moving tickets for its first-ever United Kingdom pay-per-view taking place this August.

According to the latest reports by WrestleTix, All In has sold 74,888 tickets, with Wembley Stadium currently set up to accommodate 87,825 patrons. This has exceeded all expectations, especially when considering that no matches have been announced for the card yet.

They are now on track to being the highest attended wrestling event since Wrestlemania 3 in 1987.



Over a month in advance, All In can undoubtedly already be considered a success. The event is set to break the live gate and attendance records for the young promotion. Now, it is up to Tony Khan to put together a card that can live up to the hype.

