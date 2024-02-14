Wrestling veteran firmly believes WWE legend's sons could beat up The Young Bucks (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran has shared his thoughts on a WWE Hall of Famer's sons' recent interaction with The Young Bucks on AEW TV. The name in question is Vince Russo.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that Sting's sons could easily take on the Bucks inside the ring. On the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite, The Icon and Darby Allin dethroned Big Bill and Ricky Starks to become the new World Tag Team Champions. While the legend was celebrating the win with his sons, the AEW EVPs attacked them.

The Young Bucks laid out the newly crowned champions with baseball bats. Both of Sting's sons also suffered the onslaught of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Allin and the Hall of Famer are rumored to take on the Bucks at Revolution on March 3, 2024.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo pointed out that The Icon's sons were football players and physically imposing. He added that they could easily go toe-to-toe with the Bucks:

"I hate to tell you twos, I know Sting's kids are, like, football players and stuff. They probably could take The Young Bucks, bro. With all due respect, I know Sting's got some big kids, man," said Russo. [5:10 - 5:22]

The Young Bucks hailed Top Flight as a "talented" duo

The Young Bucks are among the co-founders of All Elite Wrestling. Besides being backstage executives, they have thrived inside the ring, capturing numerous titles. They recently praised Top Flight, a tag team they brought to AEW, and called them "talented."

Since returning on the 2024 Homecoming episode of Dynamite, the Bucks have adopted the persona of heel executives. They defeated Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit on the February 9 episode of Rampage using villainous tactics.

Ahead of their match with Darius and Dante Martin on the February 14, 2024, episode of Dynamite, the AEW EVPs sent a message on Twitter/X:

"Cannot wait to compete with these two talented gentlemen! We hired them & gave them their first big break, so we know exactly what they are capable of in-ring. This is the type of competition only @AEW can provide! #AEWDynamite #YOUREVPs #BestJobInTheWorld," the Bucks wrote.

Top Flight holds a victory over the former champions from their encounter on the January 18, 2023, episode of Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether the Bucks will avenge the loss with a dominant victory on Wednesday.

