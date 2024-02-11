The Young Bucks send a message to their opponents ahead of AEW Dynamite in-ring return

The Young Bucks sent a message to a top AEW tag team ahead of their match, which will take place next week on Dynamite. This will also be the first appearance of the former tag team champions on the Wednesday show in three months.

They will be taking on Top Flight, who have just recently returned to full form. Dante Martin made his in-ring return back in November after being out for roughly eight months due to a leg injury he sustained. Since then, they have been on a roll, beating the likes of Private Party, The Hardy Boyz, and Best Friends.

On Twitter, The Young Bucks had a quick message for their opponents. They talked about how they were the ones to recognize their talent and sign them to AEW, as they were the EVPs of the company. The Bucks then expressed how excited they were to showcase this level of competition to all.

"Cannot wait to compete with these two talented gentlemen! We hired them & gave them their first big break, so we know exactly what they are capable of in-ring. This is the type of competition only @AEW can provide! #AEWDynamite #YOUREVPs #BestJobInTheWorld," The Bucks tweeted.

Expand Tweet

In the end, this could be a facade as they are keeping their face as good EVPs of AEW, but all could change when the bell rings.

The Young Bucks make a statement during their in-ring return on Rampage

Following their return to AEW, The Young Bucks made their in-ring returns last night on Rampage to take on local competition in the Phoenix area.

They ended up making short work of their opponents as they hit their EVP Trigger to score a win. They then had words to say for new AEW World Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin. The Bucks claimed that their attack on Dynamite was only the start and they would be coming after "their titles."

They have currently been rocking the "responsible" EVPs gimmick and have made all sorts of changes to their theme, their demeanor, their gear, and their role as key members of the promotion.

Expand Tweet

This version of The Young Bucks looks to be more dangerous, as they come at looking more calm and mature with passive aggression, but their demeanor in the ring is more direct.

What are your thoughts on their new gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below.