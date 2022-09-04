"F**king Punk went off" - Wrestling veteran heaps praise on CM Punk's promo on Dynamite ahead of AEW All Out 2022

Wrestling veteran Konnan commended CM Punk's promo segment last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as part of the build-up for tomorrow's All Out 2022.

During the segment, Punk revealed that he was physically fine but was unsure if he could still do it. Later on, Ace Steel, his former trainer, arrived in the ring to talk some sense and fire him up.

The Second City Saint then took Jon Moxley's open contract, which Steel picked up prior. The former went through his hometown crowd in Chicago and declared victory as he signed the document to end the proceedings.

In the latest edition of Keepin' it 100, Konnan lauded Steel's mic skills as he thought it was full of emotion and energy. The former WCW star also added that an angry CM Punk is a must-see on television.

"I thought Ace Steel was tremendous. I've never even seen this guy, but I thought he was tremendous on the mic, showed great emotion, energized his former student and then f**king [CM] Punk went off which I love, Punk with an edge. I like angry Punk, it makes for better TV. This was great," Konnan said. [from 22:22 - 22:41]

Following the contract signing, Punk will have another crack at Moxley's AEW World Championship tomorrow at All Out in his own territory.

Konnan on what he would add after the CM Punk segment on Dynamite

As the discussion continued, Konnan further suggested some ideas on how to intensify the AEW World Championship build-up between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

"The only thing that I would have done which I thought would have been great ... Remember when he [CM Punk] started to go in through the crowd, if he would have gone all the way to [Jon] Moxley's dressing room or Moxley met him halfway and they started fighting in the f**king crowd, that place would've erupted," he added. [from 22:42 - 22:56]

The champion and the challenger will definitely go neck-to-neck in their quest to determine who is the better man between them. Fans will have to watch All Out tomorrow to fully witness the world title bout between the two top guns. The bout will main event the PPV.

