Wrestling veteran makes a bold prediction about AEW in light of recent setbacks

AEW has been facing some light setbacks lately, due to both backstage incidents and a decline in ratings. A WCW veteran recently gave his take on these issues and made a bold prediction.

The name in question is Kevin Sullivan, a former booker and WCW wrestler. AEW recently fired their (arguably) biggest star, CM Punk, which resulted in the company getting low ratings for AEW Collision until the inclusion of Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon is reportedly involved in both creative and on-screen capacities.

Speaking on Tuesday With The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan made a bold prediction about All Elite Wrestling.

"Everybody hits a bump in the road, okay, and everybody piles on," Sullivan said. "They'll get by this. They had the Punk debacle, and who knows who was right and who was wrong about that? I'm not one to judge, I don't know the facts ... I know you're trying to do recovery, but sometimes it's just best when you're in the hole to come forward and say 'Hey, we've had a bump in the road, but we're going to get over it. We have these terrific fans who have been very loyal to us, and we're gonna be around for a long time.' And they will be." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Kevin Sullivan says AEW star Sting does not get enough credit

Sting has had one of the most iconic careers in pro wrestling and is currently signed to AEW. Kevin Sullivan recently praised The Icon and expressed how he feels the star doesn't get enough credit.

During a recent episode of his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan recalled the time when The Stinger became a superstar.

"Sting does not get the credit he deserves," Sullivan said. "I can go back, because I was there the day he became a star — Clash of the Champions with Ric Flair. Ric held him by the hand the whole way. The man looked like King Kong, and he's never taken a step backwards." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

