38-year-old star finally dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania could be the right decision from WWE, according to Kevin Sullivan

According to wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan, WWE's potential plan to dethrone Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania at the hands of a 38-year-old star is working perfectly.

The star in question is Cody Rhodes who failed to "finish the story" at WrestleMania 39 and win the title his legendary father never held. Since he returned to WWE Rhodes has been vocal about winning the world championship.

Following the Royal Rumble 2023 win, he set his eyes on Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, the 38-year-old star came to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but Bloodline members gave him a one-way ticket to loserville.

Many wrestling pundits criticized the company for not pulling the trigger on The American Nightmare at Mania. However, Sullivan on an episode of Tuesday with Taskmaster explained why Rhodes needed to lose to Roman Reigns.

"I think if Cody had won, he would have got a backlash [with] people saying, 'Oh, he just comes in and wins the belt while these guys [Sami Zayn and others] have been here for years busting their a**?'" he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The former WCW booker also praised WWE for making the right decision of putting Cody Rhodes over Brock Lesnar after their SummerSlam trilogy. According to Sullivan, a win over The Beast is a legitimate threat to The Tribal Chief.

"I think they're doing it perfectly. And now, if they go to WrestleMania 40, it's time [for Rhodes to win]," Sullivan added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

WWE star believes Gunther could dethrone Roman Reigns

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jigal Bhanushali, Shanky was asked about who could be the one star to strip Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The 32-year-old without hesitation took his WWE Superstar Spectacle's opponent's name, Gunther. The Indian star believes the Intercontinental Champion can be a potential candidate to take down Roman Reigns.

"Maybe Gunther, who's the Intercontinental Champion," Shanky said.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell if it will be Cody Rhodes or Gunther (following Royal Rumble's reported decision) to capitalize on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see The American Nightmare become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage