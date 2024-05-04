Wrestling veteran makes huge Kenny Omega comparison to Roman Reigns and The Rock's storyline

A wrestling veteran compared AEW's current top storyline featuring Kenny Omega and The Elite to WWE's highly acclaimed saga involving The Rock and Roman Reigns. The person in question is Kevin Sullivan.

Despite being reinstated by Tony Khan, Jack Perry laid his hands on the AEW CEO on the April 24, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite. This was followed by The Young Bucks delivering a TK Driver to Khan, taking him out, and seemingly initiating a storyline of The Elite taking control of All Elite Wrestling.

It would later be announced that Kenny Omega would return to the Wednesday night flagship show on May 1, 2024, in Winnipeg. However, The Elite brutally assaulted him in the ring and the backstage area.

Prior to The Elite's beatdown of Omega, Kevin Sullivan addressed the possibility of The Cleaner participating in in-ring physicality in light of the 40-year-old star's recovery on Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast.

"Kenny Omega is one of the greatest performers of all time. If he's not ready to take a bump, you've got to be very careful what you do with this angle," Sullivan said. "I mean, what if he gets hurt? Is there a way to do this without huge confrontation..."

The WCW veteran also alluded to the build-up of tension between The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania XL and pointed out the caution practiced by the stars who main-evented The Show of Shows this year to ensure that The Rock was not injured prior to and during the PLE.

Sullivan reiterated that he wanted Kenny Omega's illness not to be aggravated, considering the difficulties associated with diverticulitis.

"When [WWE] did the Cody and Roman angle, it was only two slaps until he got him and beat him up. So they were very cautious, I believe, on The Rock getting hurt and everybody in that main event. I'd hate to see Kenny get hurt, and I know people that's had diverticulitis and that's not an easy thing to kick out of." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Jack Perry broke his silence after assault on Kenny Omega on Dynamite

Jack Perry spoiled Kenny Omega's AEW return this week on Dynamite by hitting him with a steel chair in his mid-section. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, long-time allies of the former AEW World Champion, came down to seemingly protect Omega but delivered an EVP trigger on the latter.

The Elite attacked Omega again while being stretchered out of the arena. They also took out FTR, who had arrived to aid the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion earlier.

During a backstage interview after the show, Jack Perry took several shots at Omega, calling him a "coward" and claiming that The Elite did not need him to fulfill their mission of changing the world.

It remains to be seen who can stop The Elite in AEW.

