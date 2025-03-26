Wrestling veteran mocks top AEW star, gets shut down

A wrestling veteran recently took to social media and responded with a joke to a top AEW name's latest career update. The latter, Swerve Strickland, did not take long to reply to the veteran.

Strickland made headlines last year when he signed a new and reportedly highly-valued contract with All Elite Wrestling, continuing his burgeoning tenure in the promotion. The New Flavor has since confirmed that the deal will keep him in AEW till 2029 and has been vocal about his commitment to the Tony Khan-led company while emerging as one of its most in-demand performers.

Taking to X/Twitter recently, Strickland seemingly shared a major update, presumably regarding the duration of his pro wrestling career. He insinuated that he could be moving on from the sport after five years—roughly the rumored duration of his current All Elite Wrestling contract. Swerve's post prompted a response from former wrestler and now-podcaster Disco Inferno, who appeared to jokingly suggest that the ex-World Champion may transition to podcasting himself five years later.

"5 years from now-- 'Hey Everyone! Check me out on my new podcast!'" wrote Disco Inferno quoting Strickland's post.

Swerve responded to Disco in a matter of minutes, however, writing:

"I would've saved my money by then brother," wrote Strickland.

Check out Swerve's tweet below:

Strickland is now readying himself to recapture his AEW World Title at the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025.

Swerve Strickland is set to face The One True King of AEW

Earlier this month, at the Revolution pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to earn a shot at the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. Later that same night, Jon Moxley successfully walked out of his title defense against Adam Copeland (and against Christian Cage, who added himself to the bout via his championship contract). Unfortunately for Mox, Strickland got the jump on him in a surprise assault to close out the show.

The One True King of AEW retaliated by curb-stomping Swerve's injured ear onto the ring on the March 15 edition of Collision. He then survived a gruesome World Title Street Fight against Cope last Wednesday, courtesy of interference from The Death Riders and The Patriarchy.

Whether Strickland will return to confront Moxley on All Elite television this week remains to be seen.

