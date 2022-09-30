"An obvious answer" - Wrestling veteran names Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and an AEW star who could end current world champion's title run

Bully Ray has named three former world champions, including Bryan Danielson, who could be in contention to win the Ring of Honor World Championship next.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Ray noted that he likes the idea of current champion Chris Jericho defending his title against Samoa Joe. The 43-year-old is the current Ring of Honor World Television Champion.

Ray also named both Jay Lethal and Danielson as potential challengers who have been associated with ROH for years.

"I like Jericho and Samoa Joe. Even though I think Jericho and Lethal would be a great match, I don't like the fact that Lethal tapped out to Jungle Boy a couple of weeks ago, I don't think they have huge plans for Lethal. Although, they could heat him up again. Danielson, an obvious answer, but we've seen BD and Jericho a couple of times already but he definitely could be the guy," said Bully Ray.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWDynamite Jericho will give an ROH Championship match to Bryan Danielson on Oct. 12th, and promises to take out every person that has ever held the ROH World Title. Jericho will give an ROH Championship match to Bryan Danielson on Oct. 12th, and promises to take out every person that has ever held the ROH World Title. 👀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/BwNEJjvM8C

However, the former WWE star believes that a "sleeper" ROH star could emerge and dethrone The Ocho down the line.

"Well, maybe it's the sleeper Ring of Honor guy that steps up to the plate, who that is, I'm not quite sure," added Bully Ray. [4:00-4:34]

Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho have faced off twice recently

Bryan Danielson has been feuding with Chris Jericho for weeks. The two men previously collided in a singles match at the All Out pay-per-view, where Jericho emerged victorious.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN Chris Jericho’s world title catalogue is insane. No matter what title it is, Jericho’s name is in the history of it #AEWDynamite Chris Jericho’s world title catalogue is insane. No matter what title it is, Jericho’s name is in the history of it #AEWDynamite https://t.co/cqKAecnsMx

They crossed paths in a rematch on AEW Dynamite during the AEW World Championship Tournament. Danielson got the win over his former WWE colleague in their second meeting.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, both stars came face-to-face following a heated confrontation between Jericho and his stablemate, Daniel Garcia. This led to the announcement of a tag team match for next week featuring Danielson and Garcia against Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

