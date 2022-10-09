"Wanted to be against the norm like Steve Austin" - Wrestling veteran opens up on top AEW star's fascination with the WWE Hall of Famer growing up (Exclusive)

Ricky Knight recently shared that his daughter, AEW star Saraya, used to look up to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin and Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) had similar characteristics, especially in terms of their personalities. Both were known for their rebellious attitude and tendencies to stand up to whoever got in their way, along with tremendous intensity during matches.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Knight revealed that Austin was Saraya's influence in wrestling and that she wanted to do what the WWE Hall of Famer did during his heyday.

"Steve Austin was her [Saraya] actual hero. She wanted to be against the norm like Steve Austin so that was.... I think Steve Austin was probably a big influence on her," Knight said. [from 2:01 - 2:12]

The veteran also reiterated that his daughter wanted to be more of a rebel instead of the usual divas wrestler.

Saraya could potentially replicate what WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin did this year

Back at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled The Rock in a loss in what would have been his final wrestling match at the time due to neck issues which dated back to 1997. However, 19 years later, the Texas Rattlesnake decided to raise some hell once again as he outclassed Kevin Owens last April at WrestleMania 38 after a Stone Cold Stunner.

Much like Austin, Saraya had to step away from active competition in 2018, also due to a neck injury she amassed during a WWE Live Holiday Tour match in December 2017. After leaving the sports entertainment giant this July, she made her shocking AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam, raising questions about whether she is fit to wrestle again.

Recent reports have emerged that the former Paige is now permitted by Dr. Michael Sampson, AEW's head doctor, to compete again inside the ring. With her ongoing rivalry with Britt Baker, time will only tell if a possible dream match between the two stars could take place anytime soon.

