Wrestling veteran points out one major difference between Bryan Danielson and his mentor Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

Current AEW star Bryan Danielson is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world. Danielson's in-ring acumen is second to none, and he has a wide variety of moves in his arsenal. To become the name he is today, the 44-year-old was mentored by some of the best names in the business.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels, NJPW founder Antonio Inoki and Danielson's former manager in the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, all served as the star's mentors. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that there's one major difference between the AEW star and the former DX member.

Talking about the former AEW World Champion on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo claimed that Michaels had charisma that Danielson didn't, expressing that the WWE Hall of Famer was much more than just a wrestler.

"Shawn who's freaking charisma, man. I mean, that's big to me, man. I mean, when you think about Bryan Danielson, you think about him being a great wrestler. There's a lot of great wrestlers. You know, Shawn was much, much more than that," Russo said. [From 7:44 onwards]

While Russo believes Danielson has all the qualities of a top performer, he questions his charisma.

"When you're talking all around performer, I think Shawn Michaels was the best. So what are the boxes that a wrestler would need to check in order to be eligible for the greatest restaurant? Well, obviously in, in ring work, you know, promo skills, believability, charisma, the It factor, you know. When I say charisma, can I really check the Bryan Danielson docs when it comes to that?" Russo said. [From 7:11 onwards]

While he might not compare to his mentor in terms of charisma in Vince Russo's eyes, Bryan Danielson is still considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time by many.

Wrestling is an extremely subjective sport, and those who hold more weight to in-ring work will always consider the American Dragon to be among the best.

