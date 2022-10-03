"Bad indie match" - Wrestling veteran pokes fun at Jon Moxley's recent bout against debuting former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette ridiculed Jon Moxley's most recent match on AEW Dynamite against a debuting former WWE Superstar CJ Parker.

Last week, Moxley faced NJPW star Juice Robinson (formerly CJ Parker in WWE) in an AEW World Title Eliminator match. Robinson took the AEW World Champion to the limit but eventually succumbed after tapping out to the latter's cross armbreaker.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran thought the bout was more indie-laden. Cornette also sarcastically pointed out Moxley's tendency to get himself busted open.

"It was every bad indie match ever again. They took the turns with the sh**ty forearms, Juice Robinson's look really bad. Then, they worked some spots in quicksand, then they went back to the floor and went to the break. When they came back from the break, Moxley was bleeding, imagine that!! He must have had a pap smear during the break," he said. [from 2:10:52 - 2:11:17]

The legendary manager also criticized the match's finish, saying it was hurried.

Jim Cornette was perplexed on AEW's decision to put Jon Moxley against a former world champion

As the same podcast episode continued, Jim Cornette proceeded to tackle the confrontation between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and new challenger 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Page became the number one contender after winning the Golden Ticket Battle Royale on Rampage: Grand Slam a couple of weeks ago. However, Cornette was perplexed as to why All Elite Wrestling was pitting two heroic characters in a world title match.

"Again, you got two babyfaces (Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page). Tony (Khan) always backs himself in this corner where he has no choice but to have two babyfaces standing there staring at each other over this world title but at least this time he has an instigator MJF was up in the sky box and he’s going to cash his chip in Cincinnati."

The AEW World Championship bout will emanate in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio in a special 'Tuesday Night Dynamite' on October 18. This will be the first time that Moxley and Page will square off in a singles match of any kind in the Tony Khan led company.

