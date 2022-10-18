"He can't wait to get back there" - Wrestling veteran predicts a big AEW star returning to WWE under Triple H's regime in the future

Former WCW commentator Mark Madden recently made a bold prediction about Dax Harwood's future with AEW amid WWE's rampant signing spree.

Triple H has changed the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion since taking over the creative reins from Vince McMahon a few months ago. The Game brought back several former bigwigs like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, in addition to putting feelers out to gauge interest from many current AEW stars.

Two of the notable names the company allegedly tried to contact are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Madden harkened back to his heated Twitter exchange with Harwood following FTR's match against the Briscoe Brothers during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year:

"I talked about how WWE is the real show back when he [Dax Harwood] had his match with the Briscoes in Dallas the same weekend as WrestleMania. It was a great match, and I said it was at the time, but he flipped out over that, called me a piece of c**p, and said, you know, it's not the real show," Madded said. (1:00)

The wrestling veteran speculated that Dax Harwood knows deep down that WWE is a 'real' show, and he would want to work with Triple H again:

"Every single thing that's happened since then has proved that WWE is the real show. And I know he knows it. And I know he can't wait to get back there. I know in his heart, he can't wait to get back there. It's a whole new game now. AEW has betrayed its mission statement of being something different. It's all recycled now. WWE is born again under Hunter and Shawn Michaels." (1:17)

You can check out the clip below:

Dax Harwood hasn't completely shut the doors on a potential WWE return

FTR enjoyed considerable success as The Revival (at least in NXT) during their six-year stint with Vince McMahon's company, but parted ways on a sour note, citing the shoddy booking of the tag team division.

Although Harwood and Wheeler have become standard-bearers in the AEW tag team division, Dax isn't ruling out a potential return to the duo's old stomping grounds down the road.

While answering a fan's question earlier this year, Dax revealed that FTR would consider returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut if the money and circumstances were right:

"Yes, If the money and circumstances were right and, no, you can’t interview me," Harwood said.

With Triple H dead set on revamping the company, it will be interesting to see whether FTR leaves AEW once their contracts run out.

