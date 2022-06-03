"What the f*** was going on" - Wrestling veteran questions Jeff Hardy's performance at AEW Double or Nothing

Former WCW star Konnan has shared his thoughts on the recent match between The Young Bucks and The Hardys. He made it clear that he was confused as to what was going on with Jeff Hardy in the match.

The match between the two teams at AEW Double or Nothing was the first time they had faced off in five years, and it was the highest-profile match between the four men.

Many fans noticed how much Jeff Hardy was struggling to get through the bout. Given the wear and tear that his body has sustained over the course of his career, it was only natural for the former world champion to have a rough night every once in a while. However, he still got the job done.

Konnan was bewildered by what was happening with Jeff, as he discussed the bout on the most recent edition of the "Keepin It 100" podcast.

“As you know The Young Bucks grew up idolizing The Hardys, and bro what better way to show their love for them than by putting them over," said Konnan. "That’s a sign of respect, that’s why I love The Young Bucks because they’re really like that. They don’t-I just thought the first half of the match was really-wasn’t that good, I don’t know what the f*** was wrong with Jeff [Hardy] because you could actually see a couple of times Matt [Hardy] telling him his spots. So I don’t know if he forgot them, I don’t know what the f*** was going on.” [10:30-11:03]

Jeff seemingly wasn't in the best shape during the match, but Konnan praised him for still managing to perform his spots, particularly in the second half of the contest.

“Well he definitely picked it up at the end when he did that Swanton bomb on the ring steps, you know and he did a couple of other things you know. Kudos, this was better than I expected, basically because of the second half, the first half was really bad," Konnan continued. [11:14-11:26]

When will AEW fans next see Jeff Hardy in action?

After Double or Nothing, many believed that it was finally time for Jeff Hardy to take some well-needed time off to heal up. This was echoed by AEW's decision to pull Hardy from his scheduled match on the June 1st edition of Dynamite.

However, while Jeff might not be in the ring wrestling, it appears that he is not letting up when it comes to performing elsewhere. His brother posted a clip of him performing a set at a club in California while AEW was in town.

Given that The Hardys still seem to be embroiled in a feud with The Young Bucks, fans might see Jeff back in the ring sooner rather than later. But the only way to find out when he comes back is to keep watching AEW TV eacn and every week.

