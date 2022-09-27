"Why did the WWE let her get away?" - Wrestling veteran inquires into Saraya (fka Paige) potentially being medically cleared to compete on AEW

WWE veteran Jim Cornette wondered what could be Saraya's part in AEW if she is not medically cleared to compete for the foreseeable future.

The former Paige made her AEW debut last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam to a raucous ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. She also put a genuine shock on the faces of Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, Serena Deeb, Athena, and interim women's champion Toni Storm.

Saraya's last official match was from WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 27, 2017, where she suffered a neck injury following a kick from Sasha Banks. A few months later, she retired on the April 9, 2018, episode of RAW before eventually leaving WWE on June 10, 2022, after a slew of non-wrestler roles.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his uncertainty as to what Saraya would really do in AEW if she was not cleared to wrestle yet.

"So she’s here, but has she been cleared to wrestle? If she hasn’t been cleared to wrestle, then what’s she gonna do here? Because she had history in the WWE. They wanted her to be an ambassador, the movie that came out they wanted her to promote that, there were things outside the ring that she could do there. What can she do outside the ring here if she’s not cleared to wrestle? And if she has been cleared to wrestle then why did the WWE let her get away?" Cornette stated. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

Reports have surfaced that the former Divas Champion's in-ring status in the Jacksonville-based promotion will depend on the company's doctor, Dr. Michael Sampson.

Jim Cornette on why WWE didn't bring back AEW star Saraya if she is cleared to compete

Also on the same podcast, Jim Cornette further enhanced his reservations by asking how WWE would let Saraya go if she was going to wrestle eventually, especially in AEW.

"So if she was cleared to wrestle and could wrestle, how did the WWE let her get away? If she’s not been cleared to wrestle, and we have never heard that that was the case in the past what three or four years that she’s been out, then what’s she going to do here?," he added. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

Saraya will make an appearance this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite to comment on her surprise debut last week at the Grand Slam and her possible future plans.

Furthermore, fans will have to tune in to see what the former WWE Divas Champion will have to say.

Do you think Saraya will be a contributing asset to AEW if she is not cleared to wrestle yet? Sound off in the comments section below.

