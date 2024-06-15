Wrestling veteran who was reportedly fired from AEW makes bold comments about Tony Khan

A former AEW commentator recently shared some comments about his former boss, Tony Khan. The name is none other than Kevin Kelly.

Kelly signed with AEW in 2023 and was one of the main commentators on Collision alongside Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. However, he was fired from the company after his social media outburst towards ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni. The veteran also reportedly had some backstage issues in the promotion.

In a virtual signing recently with K&S WrestleFest, Kevin Kelly shared his experience working under Tony Khan in AEW.

"While I was there, it was a lot of, ‘Hurry up and wait for Tony Khan to make a decision.’ Because every decision went through him. You know, picking out the color of the paint on the wall, you know what I mean?” said Kelly. “He has good people, he has tons of good people involved, why couldn’t he delegate more? Well, because … You have to ask him. And that’s where it is.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Cody Rhodes recalls Matt Cardona's conversation with AEW President Tony Khan

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the best friends of Matt Cardona. The American Nightmare also helped bring The Indy God to AEW in 2020 for some appearances when he was the EVP of the promotion. Matt Cardona recently answered Adam Copeland's TNT Title Open Challenge; however, he was unsuccessful in defeating The Rated-R Superstar.

Speaking on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Cody Rhodes recalled the conversation between Khan and Cardona and revealed that he was shocked to witness it.

"This is how the conversation opened up, and if I could have taken a fre**ing back bump on the cement, I would've taken a back bump, it was so shocking. Tony starts talking and before long, Matt goes, 'Well, let me stop you right there.' (...) He goes, 'Let me stop you right there. I want you to know that I don't want to be here to be Cody's friend. I want you to know that I wouldn't be caught dead wearing a Nightmare Family jacket.' This is happening in real time to me and this is the guy I suggested coming as my friend. And I remember, to his credit, Tony being such a nice guy, he just kinda like, 'Oh, ok.' And the meeting was done. It was over. We sat there for probably another hour and nothing of substance was said because it just tore me to shreds. It killed me."

The Indy God is currently a free agent in professional wrestling and looks to keep making headlines on the independent circuit. It will be interesting to see if Matt Cardona returns to WWE or AEW in the future.