Kevin Kelly issues statement after being fired from AEW

Former AEW Collision commentator Kevin Kelly has finally spoken on his shocking release from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kevin Kelly is considered a veteran commentator in professional wrestling. Kelly has called the action in numerous promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE, Ring of Honor, and most recently, All Elite Wrestling. He debuted for the company as the lead commentator for the Collision brand alongside Nigel McGuinness. However, he was recently replaced by Tony Schiavone after he got into trouble for his Twitter rant against Ian Riccaboni.

In a response to Post Wrestling, Kevin Kelly issued the following statement regarding his firing from All Elite Wrestling:

"It’s an internal matter. We are handling it within the organization." H/T:[PostWrestling]

Kevin Kelly commented on being replaced on AEW Collision

Former AEW Collision commentator Kevin Kelly also recently spoke on being replaced on AEW Collision following his Twitter exchange with Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni.

ROH is also owned by Tony Khan and is considered the sister promotion of All Elite Wrestling. Kelly's comments against Ian did not sit well with the company, which resulted in him being replaced by Tony Schiavone as the main commentator for the Collision brand alongside Nigel McGuinness.

"But the idea of what I bring to the table is lost there because Ian libeled me. So I sit on the bench, valued by my peers, waiting to get my number called. I keep asking why but get pushed aside. It’s ok because there is no one better than me. Ask the ones that know and they’ll tell you."

Kevin Kelly's comments were not appreciated, which may have closed many doors for him in the professional wrestling business. It will be intriguing to see if he returns to call the action in the future.

