Wrestling veteran reveals who would win a proposed fight between Ronda Rousey and CM Punk

Both CM Punk and Ronda Rousey have had similar careers thanks to their tenures in both professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. A certain wrestling veteran has speculated who would win if the two stars ended up facing each other.

Punk and Rousey were in the UFC at the same time, with the former AEW World Champion being signed in late 2014, but Punk only fought two opponents in the four years he was part of the company, technically losing both fights. At the same time, Rousey had a very successful career, with women's MMA being brought into the UFC as a result of Ronda's dominance.

But who would win if the two fought each other in the octagon? Speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno believes that there would be a very convincing winner:

"When [CM] Punk first got signed by UFC, I thought there was probably a lot of questions in people's minds that if you booked Punk against Ronda Rousey, who would win? But now Punk weighs about 30 pounds more than her, 40 pounds more, and he's been training UFC for a good two years, there is no way she would beat him." [7:40-8:09]

What happened to CM Punk in the UFC?

As previously stated, CM Punk technically lost both of his fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. But his record actually says something different.

Punk's MMA record is officially zero wins, one loss, and one no-contest. The former AEW World Champion was soundly defeated in his debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016, almost two years after he was signed by the company.

The former AEW World Champion would then fight Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in June 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, which ended in a unanimous decision win for Jackson. However, the result was overturned in 2021 after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

