Wrestling veteran says they "didn't really 'like' anything" in the latest AEW Dynamite

An ECW legend recently gave his thoughts on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite and stated he was not impressed.

The star in question is Mikey Whipwreck who is a former ECW Tag Team Champion. Whipreck laid out his criticism of AEW Dynamite's special episode, "Fight For The Fallen".

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Whipreck said that he didn't understand Jeff Jarrett's heel allies taking on the babyfaces and running them off and believes that it should've been the other way around.

"I was watching the Texas Chainsaw Match and at one point the babyfaces are beating the s**t out of Jarrett 4-to-1,"

Whipreck was also confused by the content and presentation during Adam Cole and MJF's promo.

"I liked the tail end of the promo with Adam Cole and MJf. I hate to say it but I didn't really 'like' anything. The execution was wonky," H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Former AEW star claims he was the Leatherface this past week on Dynamite

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently talked about the Leatherface who appeared on Dynamite this past week. Janela claimed that he was the man behind the mask.

The latest edition of Dynamite saw the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett, where Jarrett emerged victorious against Hardy. However, during the match, the Leatherface character from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise made an appearance.

Over on Twitter, Joey Janela revealed that he had contacted Tony Khan about appearing at All In. However, Khan suggested that Janela should appear as Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Dynamite.

"It was so cool being back at AEW last night to portray Leatherface, I hit up Tony last week and shot my shot for 'ALL IN' I said I wrestled on the initial & it would be cool to wrestle in front of 90’000 strong! He said 'Joey Thanks for hitting me up, I can do you one better how about we dress you up as Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' I replied 'You Trust me Tony?' & he said 'I coudnt trust anyone more than you to bring Leatherface to the Number 1 show on Wednesday nights!'" Janela tweeted.

What were your thoughts on AEW Dyanamite: Fight For The Fallen? Let us know in the comments section below.

