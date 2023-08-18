WWE legend has a vague comment about his future in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about his successful AEW debut and gave an update on his future with the company.

The Hall of Famer is none other than Rob Van Dam who recently made appearances for All Elite Wrestling in a program with FTW Champion, Jack Perry, formerly known as Jungle Boy.

RVD also went on to face Perry for the FTW Championship in a match that impressed many fans.

Speaking on his "1 Of A Kind With RVD" podcast, the former WWE Champion brielfy addressed his talks with AEW President, Tony Khan.

"Was it talked about between me and Tony about me coming back? Yeah,"

However, RVD refused to reveal any further information:

"The details of that conversation, we will have to wait and see." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

AEW may have left the door open for the ECW legend to return after his match against Jack Perry ended in a dirty finish. Interestingly, RVD also took to social media to reveal that he was given permission by the WWE to make appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

We will have to wait and see If the ECW legend makes any more appearances for the company in the near future.

WWE legend RVD recalls meeting a current AEW star when he was just four years old

Rob Van Dam recently talked about meeting a top AEW star when they were a child and that superstar surprisingly ended up being his opponent in his debut for AEW.

The star is none other than Jack Perry who faced RVD on a recent episode of Dynamite which also happened to be Rob Van Dam's AEW debut of Rob Van Dam.

Despite failing to win the match, RVD impressed many fans with his performance at the age of 51 years old. On his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, the veteran praised Jack Perry and recalled the time he spent with the young AEW star while he was training.

“I saw him when he was training. When I lived in LA, Katie [Katie Forbes] would train at Santino Brothers and sometimes I would go there with her, mostly just stretch, and Jungle Boy was there, training and stuff.”

RVD also recalled the time he first met Perry when he was just a little kid:

"I met him when he was a little kid when I met his dad. Luke was wrestling fan, so when we were at the Staples Center, it was probably 2001, I remember meeting Luke Perry and his little kid.” [H/T PWMania]

What did you think of Rob Van Dam's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here