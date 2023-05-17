Wrestling veteran says Jon Moxley's popularity is simply "mass hysteria," compares him to WWE Hall of Famer

Jon Moxley is one of the most highly praised stars on the AEW roster and has the most reigns with the promotion's world championship. However, according to Jim Cornette, he's as overrated as The Ultimate Warrior.

While The Ultimate Warrior is considered a legend amongst fans, many veterans have criticized the late veteran's in-ring work and fan appeal over the years. Could Jon Moxley end up having the same legacy as the WWE Hall of Famer? Cornette seems to think so.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager harshly criticized the appeal some fans see in Jon Moxley, and compared it to The Ultimate Warrior's popularity.

"He looks like an outlaw mud show piece of s**t. He acts like a mud show piece of s**t. And just like his hero and boyfriend [Nick Gage], all he’s ever going to be is an outlaw mud show piece of s**t. Is this some type of mass hysteria, like when Vince [McMahon] managed to convince people that the Ultimate Warrior was worth a s**t? (…) Why would anybody want to be around this guy’s personality?" (02:02 onward).

Christine @ShiningPolaris



Kenny Omega V Triggers Jon Moxley through the cage!!



#AEW Literally the best part of the night!Kenny Omega V Triggers Jon Moxley through the cage!! #AEW Dynamite #WOW Literally the best part of the night! Kenny Omega V Triggers Jon Moxley through the cage!! 😮😮😮#AEW #AEWDynamite #WOW https://t.co/OWuoW8TOoF

Jon Moxley recently addressed all of AEW's detractors and notably those who have podcasts, like Cornette. According to the veteran, while he disagrees with Kenny Omega on many things, the two are united within AEW.

Unlike Jon Moxley, Jim Cornette believes it makes sense that Kenny Omega has fans

Outside of his feud with Jon Moxley, Omega has had to deal with the fallback of the Brall Out Incident. However, according to a recent report, one person in The Elite's camp is willing to apologize to CM Punk, and some fans believe it could be The Cleaner.

Earlier in the same episode, Cornette expressed how he could instead understand why Kenny Omega has fans.

"I can understand a bit of the appeal of Kenny [Omega]. Overlook his past actions with children and s*x toys. Don’t care that he’s a mush-mouthed, douchebag nerd, if you can get past his funny faces, if you can pay no heed to the rotten booking he’s always involved in. (…) And if you can be unphased by his boring personality – he’s athletic, and his presentation in Japan makes him look a lot better than he is, and if you like video game matches, then I can see why you like the f**king guy." (01:02 onward).

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Kenny holding an IWGP belt and coming out to Devil's Sky.



NJPW KENNY OMEGA IS THE BEST KENNY OMEGA. Kenny holding an IWGP belt and coming out to Devil's Sky.NJPW KENNY OMEGA IS THE BEST KENNY OMEGA. https://t.co/dac8yJMFIL

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley likely still have a few more matches left of their heated feud. After Don Callis' betrayal last week, tensions will likely be soaring on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

If you use any quotes in this article please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

