Wrestling veteran shares his take on WWE legend Booker T's recent jibe at AEW fans

Hall of Famer Booker T's recent comments on the safety of AEW wrestlers have garnered a reaction from Disco Inferno.

All Elite Wrestling's recent history has been marred with a number of injuries. Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega have all suffered injuries that have kept them out of action. Recent names further include Adam Cole and Hangman Page, who are yet to make their return to the promotion.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T specifically addressed the All Elite fanbase. He said that the crowd didn't care about the wrestlers involved and compared the performers to toys in terms of how people perceived them.

Booker T's perspective is seemingly in line with that of Disco Inferno's, who expressed his own thoughts during an episode of Keepin' it 100:

"He basically said that that you know the AEW fans don't care if the AEW wrestlers get hurt... the AEW wrestlers are like their toys. (...)We've spoken about how how there's a complete lack of common sense with regards to injury prevention from the wrestlers and the fans," said Inferno. "You know that they like I'm sitting there I literally tweet about safety be safe you know protect your head and people get upset at me. So it's like yeah, Booker T's right. They don't care about the guy getting hurt." (4:59 - 5:42)

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will address these issues going forward.

Booker T also spoke about the AEW star CM Punk recently

Frequent injuries aren't the only thing that has been a blot on All Elite Wrestling's image recently, as CM Punk's status with the company remains unclear.

Rumors have run rampant about the Second City Saint's future with the company. Booker T spoke up on whether internal knowledge should be made public soon in his podcast:

"I don't think it's public knowledge business. You will know if those guys come back or if they get fired and then the statement will come out. But right now, everything is internal, there's an investigation still going on," Booker said. [46:43 - 46:54]

As of now, there has been no official word from Tony Khan's company about whether Punk will be departing. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

