Wrestling veteran slams AEW for inconsistent booking: "We just don't do the match"

AEW has often been criticized for its lack of storytelling. While fans appreciate the in-ring matches, Tony Khan's company is repeatedly targeted for dropping incredible storylines following an epic build. This time, wrestling veteran Dave Metlzer has expressed his disappointment over the Jacksonville-based promotion's recent inconsistent booking decisions.At AEW All In, Nick Wayne, along with the rest of The Patriarchy, betrayed Christian Cage after they failed to become World Tag Team Champions. However, there was no mention of the betrayal by Wayne in the next episode of Dynamite. Additionally, Cage has been slated to be out of action for a while, putting a question mark on Tony Khan's booking decision.Speaking on the recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer pointed out AEW's lack of consistency on the ongoing storyline between Nick Wayne and Christian Cage. He criticized that there was no point in filming the betrayal angle at AEW All In, if the company had no plans to give it an immediate follow-up the next week.Check out Dave Meltzer's comments below:&quot;They shot that. You know, I think the thing probably is, he doesn’t want to beat Nick and he doesn’t want to beat Christian. So we just don’t do the match. The entire business is not about wrestling. It’s about hype. And yes, anything that you announce an hour before — yeah, it might make for a good TV show and it might make for great social engagement — but it’s not going to get anybody excited.&quot; he said [H/T: Ringside News]The wrestling analyst suggested that Khan might not want anyone between Cage or Wayne to suffer a defeat at this point. Therefore, he delayed this storyline to avoid their match. Moreover, Metlzer added that it is not the first time AEW has dropped a good storyline. He claimed that the company often fails to promote its matches, which leads to little to no excitement.Dave Meltzer believes that such decisions could hurt the company in the long run. The wrestling veteran added that the Jacksonville-based promotion should focus on following up with a match after building hype around a storyline.AEW is struggling with injuries to top starsA lack of consistent booking is not the only thing AEW has been suffering lately. Many of its top talents are out of action due to injury, which has been creating problems for Tony Khan's promotion.Top names like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have been out of the programming due to their respective injuries. Khan has been making the product work with the current available roster, which hinders any kind of potential long-term decision.Additionally, stars like Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston, and Jay White are also out for the coming months, putting a question mark over the company's future. As a result, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been dealing with a lot of pivots in its storylines over the past few months. Only time will tell if things improve for the company regarding its top stars' injuries.