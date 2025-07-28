  • home icon
  • Wrestling veteran slams AEW for inconsistent booking: "We just don't do the match"

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:28 GMT
Tony Khan
AEW has often been criticized for its lack of storytelling. While fans appreciate the in-ring matches, Tony Khan's company is repeatedly targeted for dropping incredible storylines following an epic build. This time, wrestling veteran Dave Metlzer has expressed his disappointment over the Jacksonville-based promotion's recent inconsistent booking decisions.

At AEW All In, Nick Wayne, along with the rest of The Patriarchy, betrayed Christian Cage after they failed to become World Tag Team Champions. However, there was no mention of the betrayal by Wayne in the next episode of Dynamite. Additionally, Cage has been slated to be out of action for a while, putting a question mark on Tony Khan's booking decision.

Speaking on the recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer pointed out AEW's lack of consistency on the ongoing storyline between Nick Wayne and Christian Cage. He criticized that there was no point in filming the betrayal angle at AEW All In, if the company had no plans to give it an immediate follow-up the next week.

Check out Dave Meltzer's comments below:

"They shot that. You know, I think the thing probably is, he doesn’t want to beat Nick and he doesn’t want to beat Christian. So we just don’t do the match. The entire business is not about wrestling. It’s about hype. And yes, anything that you announce an hour before — yeah, it might make for a good TV show and it might make for great social engagement — but it’s not going to get anybody excited." he said [H/T: Ringside News]
The wrestling analyst suggested that Khan might not want anyone between Cage or Wayne to suffer a defeat at this point. Therefore, he delayed this storyline to avoid their match. Moreover, Metlzer added that it is not the first time AEW has dropped a good storyline. He claimed that the company often fails to promote its matches, which leads to little to no excitement.

Dave Meltzer believes that such decisions could hurt the company in the long run. The wrestling veteran added that the Jacksonville-based promotion should focus on following up with a match after building hype around a storyline.

AEW is struggling with injuries to top stars

A lack of consistent booking is not the only thing AEW has been suffering lately. Many of its top talents are out of action due to injury, which has been creating problems for Tony Khan's promotion.

Top names like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have been out of the programming due to their respective injuries. Khan has been making the product work with the current available roster, which hinders any kind of potential long-term decision.

Additionally, stars like Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston, and Jay White are also out for the coming months, putting a question mark over the company's future. As a result, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been dealing with a lot of pivots in its storylines over the past few months. Only time will tell if things improve for the company regarding its top stars' injuries.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
