Wrestling veteran slams Ric Flair's portrayal in The Iron Claw (Exclusive)

While the recently released movie The Iron Claw was quite well received by casual viewers, a veteran thinks Ric Flair's portrayal was downright disappointing.

The Iron Claw chronicles the events involving the Von Erich Family while taking a few liberties with the plot. The story is decidedly tragic, exploring the infamous 'Von Erich curse.' Despite some stellar performances by the cast, the role of Flair has garnered a lot of flak.

Aaron Dean Eisenberg's portrayal of the WWE legend has drawn the ire of Bill Apter. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the legendary journalist stated:

"The Ric Flair impersonator was the worst choice I have ever seen... It was a slap in the face. 'Rawr, I am the man, I am Ric Flair.' It's like an audiobook I once heard on Dusty Rhodes." [From 01:47 to 02:10]

Ric Flair's portrayal apparently left viewers gasping, according to Bill Apter

The veteran journalist was clearly miffed by the miscast for the role of Flair, leading to him berating the decision.

On the last episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter recounted his own experience when watching the screening of the movie. According to him, the short scene featuring Flair's promo was 'embarrassing.'

"If I were the Nature boy Ric Flair, I'd be very upset. They could have picked people that could imitate... This wasn't an in-ring thing. This was a promo of what Flair was going to do to Kerry Von Erich at the Texas stadium. (...) It was embarrassing. People in the theater, when I went... People in the theater were gasping when they saw that."

It remains to be seen if The Nature Boy will also voice his thoughts on the matter anytime soon.

