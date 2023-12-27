Bill Apter breaks silence on "embarrassing" Ric Flair portrayal in The Iron Claw (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's portrayal in The Iron Claw has drawn a lot of criticism from fans and veterans alike, and legendary journalist Bill Apter is no exception.

The Iron Claw movie follows the events involving the Von Erich family, one of the most recognizable names in the pro-wrestling community. The movie also featured an appearance by the character of Ric Flair, portrayed by Aaron Dean Eisenberg. In the short promo segment in the film, Flair's character was presented in a significantly different manner than his real life work, which caused a lot of buzz in social media.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter expressed his dissapointment as well.

"If I were the Nature boy Ric Flair, I'd be very upset. They could have picked people that could imitate... This wasn't an in-ring thing. This was a promo of what Ric Flair was going to do to Kerry Von Erich at the Texas stadium. (...) It was embarrassing. People in the theater, when I went... People in the theater were gasping when they saw that." [11:00 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Ric Flair is currently signed to AEW, where he makes sporadic appearances alongside Sting.

