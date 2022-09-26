Wrestling veteran slams Saraya's (fka Paige) AEW debut for lacking finesse

While Saraya's AEW debut has recently made headlines, former WCW star Disco Inferno believes her introduction was handled poorly.

The former Paige (in WWE) made her on-screen entry to the All Elite roster last week at Dynamite Grand Slam. Her appearance came while Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb were beating down Athena and Toni Storm after the Interim Women's Champion retained her title minutes ago.

Despite getting a huge pop from fans with her entrance, Saraya has apparently failed to impress Disco Inferno. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran admitted the reaction was great, but she missed the opportunity to make more of an impact.

"Everybody's popping about how great the pop was, but I am sorry, I'd rather a girl come out and make more of an impactful entrance and do something, challenge, verbals, or something there. But her walking out while we are supposed to be 'Oh my god this in unbelievable!' whatever..." [22:58 - 23:10]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the former WWE star's run in AEW will progress in the coming weeks.

Saraya has already hinted at her first feud in AEW

While there is no concrete evidence of her future plans yet, the former WWE star has seemingly called out Jamie Hayter on Twitter, sowing the seeds for a feud.

Saraya recently took to social media to post a short message, calling out Britt Baker's partner directly.

With Saraya scheduled to appear on screen this Wednesday, only time will tell if her first opponent will indeed turn out to be Hayter. The former WWE Divas Champion will surely look to make an impact if she gets in the ring anytime soon.

