Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly calls out popular AEW star for a potential feud

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) has seemingly called out AEW star Jamie Hayter for a potential feud.

Saraya made her surprising debut on the latest episode of Dynamite: Grand Slam. On this week's show, Toni Storm retained the Interim Women’s World Championship by defeating Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena in a fatal four-way match.

After the match, a bloodied Baker launched an assault on the champ but was pulled away by Jamie Hayter. Surprisingly, the two then joined forces to attack Toni. Saraya then came down to Storm and Athena's rescue, causing Baker and company to flee.

Saraya took to Twitter to seemingly call out Hayter for a potential face-off. She left a short message for the Hampshire native as she just wrote a word tagging the latter.

Britt Baker issued a warning to Saraya after the latter's AEW debut

The doctor issued a warning to the former WWE Superstar, saying that the latter has no room in AEW. She also spoke about her relationship with Jamie Hayter, who might emerge as Saraya's next opponent.

After this week's Grand Slam Dynamite episode, Baker addressed the former anti-Diva's debut. She mentioned how her relationship with Hayter has grown in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I'm good. Most importantly, we [alluding to Jamie Hayter] are good. We've been through the good, the bad and the ugly together and we came out on top. I originally brought Jamie to AEW to protect me but now, she is my best friend and I need her just as much as she needs me. We're a team, we're a unit and this is our house, Saraya. So I don't know where you came from and where do you think you're going from here but you might as well turn around right now because there's no room for you here in AEW," said Baker.

Saraya announced her retirement from the in-ring competition in 2018 owing to a neck injury. Though it is still not known if she will be medically cleared to wrestle again, she is back in the frame.

