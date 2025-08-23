Wrestling Veteran Slams Tony Khan For Not Letting Top Star Leave AEW Amid WWE Rumors: "It's Backward Thinking"

Rumors about a top star not being allowed to leave AEW have been doing the rounds for a while, and a wrestling veteran has now weighed in on the matter and called it backward thinking.

The star in question is Danhausen, who became popular in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to his gimmick. However, the 35-year-old's career never entirely took off in AEW due to constant injury setbacks. Danhausen has not been seen on AEW TV since 2023, and his contract with the promotion was supposed to end in July this year. Despite this, it was reported earlier that Tony Khan had refused to let Danhausen leave his promotion and that his deal was extended due to injury time.

The news caught the attention of Dutch Mantell, who addressed the matter on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast. The veteran stated that he didn't understand what Tony Khan was thinking by extending Danhausen's contract.

"They extended his contract for him to stay at home. Really? I don't know Tony's thinking, but to me, that’s not forward thinking, it's backward thinking," said Mantell.

Check out his comments in the video below:

Dutch Mantell Believes AEW's Danhausen is Perfect For WWE

In a separate edition of his Story Time With Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran also claimed that Kid Curious would be a perfect fit in WWE if he leaves Tony Khan's promotion.

"I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway," he said.

With All Elite Wrestling seemingly not having any creative plans for Danhausen, it remains to be seen if the star will be allowed to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion soon and join up with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

