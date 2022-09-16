"AEW needs the old TK (Tony Khan) back" - WWE veteran urges President of promotion to revert back to his old ways for its betterment

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has taken to social media to profess that AEW President Tony Khan needs to refer back to his old ways to better his company.

2022 has been an interesting year for AEW and Khan in general. Its wave of momentum coming out of 2021 has subsided and cracks are beginning to show when it comes to backstage morale.

Russo believes that part of it is down to the AEW president becoming more of a fan and less of a businessman by the day. The former WWE writer has pleaded for Khan on Twitter to revert to his old presentation.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso

RussosBrand.com A Picture Tells a Thousand Words.This is an unbelievable Transition. This is what the Wrestling Business has turned @TonyKhan into. Billionaire/Owner/Leader turned Bonafide Wrestling Mark. I think now, more than ever, @AEW needs the Old TK back. A Picture Tells a Thousand Words.This is an unbelievable Transition. This is what the Wrestling Business has turned @TonyKhan into. Billionaire/Owner/Leader turned Bonafide Wrestling Mark. I think now, more than ever, @AEW needs the Old TK back. RussosBrand.com https://t.co/664dNzlxaC

This comes just a few days after Russo stated on his YouTube channel that Khan needs to present himself more professionally in order to be taken seriously.

Tony Khan has got a busy week ahead of him with the "Grand Slam" editions of Dynamite and Rampage

Despite backstage morale in AEW taking a few heavy blows in 2022, it hasn't stopped Tony Khan and his company from doing incredible business. Next week will see the biggest Dynamite and Rampage shows of the year.

AEW returns to Queens, New York for the second annual "Grand Slam" show taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tony Khan has loaded the shows full of high-profile matches.

Dynamite alone will see four title matches at the time of writing, with more still potentially coming. Fans will see Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson fighting over the World Championship, PAC defending the All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm defending her Interim Women's Title.

