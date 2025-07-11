Wrestling veteran wants to see Jon Moxley return to WWE: "Continue feud with Roman Reigns" (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been one of the top superstars of the promotion ever since he joined it. The former Shield member joined AEW a few months after the promotion was founded and has gone on to become an integral part of it.

Moxley is a four-time World Champion in the company and has also won the AEW International Championship once. Despite having an extremely successful time with the promotion, wrestling veteran Bill Apter claimed that he'd love to see the former Dean Ambrose back in WWE.

Many fans are also hopeful of seeing Jon Moxley back in the global entertainment juggernaut, especially with his former Shield members being the top stars in the company. Bill Apter spoke on the Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he heaped praise on the AEW World Champion and said that he'd love to see him back in WWE.

"I'd love to see him in there. He's got that great hard-ass attitude that would go over great in WWE. Continue feud with Roman Reigns and Seth 'Freaking' Rollins. And yeah, no, I think it'd be interesting," Apter said. [From 1:10 onwards]

While many fans have been pining for Jon Moxley to return to WWE, it might be a while before he can. He's one of the biggest names on the AEW roster and had signed a five-year contract extension back in 2022. He's currently scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page at All In: Texas.

