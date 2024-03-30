Wrestling veteran wonders if Mercedes Mone is responsible for AEW suspending 30-year-old star

Wrestling veteran Disco has reckoned that Mercedes Mone's presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion could be the reason behind the suspension of former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Sammy Guevara was suspended by the Tony Khan-led promotion following his No DQ match against Jeff Hardy on Rampage in February. The 30-year-old reportedly broke the concussion protocol by proceeding to hit his finisher on a concussed Hardy.

Sammy Guevara has made some uncomfortable remarks about Mercedes Mone in the past, which led to massive backlash towards the latter. In an appearance on the Whole F'N Show podcast in 2020, Guevara openly stated that he wanted to r*pe Mercedes Mone. All Elite Wrestling were quick to take action and suspend Guevara indefinitely. Later, he apologized to Mone and fans for his distasteful comment.

On Twitter/X, Disco Inferno wondered if the arrival of the former WWE Superstar paved the way for Guevara's suspension.

Kevin Nash shares his thoughts on AEW suspending Sammy Guevara

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on the AEW suspension of Sammy Guevara. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash stated that he doesn't understand the concussion protocol.

"I just look at it, and I say, man, it's really hard of them to adhere to this concussion protocol when Darby f*****g catapults himself from Mount Olympus through glass onto a concrete floor, and that's OK. Like, the next thing it's going to be, like, they're going to have one of those pre-fab homes under the f*****g ring, they're going to pull that out and put it together but not the roof, and then they're going to catapult into that and they can fight with a camera over the top of the house, from room to room, through the walls. It's just that you can't! Hell, I don't know. [shakes head] Yeah, I just... I don't get it, but..." Nash said. [From 1:02:02 - 1:05:20]

Sammy Guevara's return to television is currently unknown. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan decides to punish the former TNT Champion after he makes his return to All Elite Wrestling.

