"The promo of a lifetime" - Wrestling world erupts to a fiery segment by AEW star ahead of Jon Moxley's title defense

This week on AEW Dynamite, fans were treated to a fiery promo by Hangman Adam Page ahead of his title match against Jon Moxley.

The latest episode of Dynamite gave time for the rivalry between Moxley and the Anxious Millennial Cowboy to flourish, by putting them in the ring for an intense promo. While the Purveyor of Violence seemed to be unpeturbed about his upcoming match with Hangman, the latter made it clear that he was going to become the next AEW World Champion.

Furthermore, Hangman also stated that he did not appreciate being called a "kid" by Moxley, despite the respect he had for the BCC member. The promo ended with the former world champion leaving the ring while Moxley remained at a loss for words.

The unexpectedly rewarding segment led to a lot of fans posting their appreciation for Hangman Adam Page on social media.

ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇ  @PrinceofAEW



That segment was FANTASTIC. We’re in for a BANGER next Tuesday

#AEW Moxley & Hangman in a short amount of time got me completely invested into this match.That segment was FANTASTIC. We’re in for a BANGER next Tuesday #AEW Dynamite #AEW onTBS Moxley & Hangman in a short amount of time got me completely invested into this match.That segment was FANTASTIC. We’re in for a BANGER next Tuesday 🔥#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS

Jana Walker @matbooprincess @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork @AEW Another awesome show. Hangman Adam Page has really impressed me over these last 3 years. Everyone has. But I’m lovin the new attitude from Hangman he showed tonight @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork @AEW Another awesome show. Hangman Adam Page has really impressed me over these last 3 years. Everyone has. But I’m lovin the new attitude from Hangman he showed tonight

Phil Romano @PhilRomano_96 MJF and Hangman both cut 5 star promos from the heart tonight MJF and Hangman both cut 5 star promos from the heart tonight

Playboi Kutti @Rough_Kut



#AEWDynamite Hangman is not a bad promo tbh Hangman is not a bad promo tbh#AEWDynamite

Jennifer Adcock 💚 @JenKatWrites Hangman Adam Page desperately, achingly yelling in another man’s face “I AM ANGRY, I AM DEPRESSED, THE MEDICINE IS NOT WORKING BUT I AM STILL HERE”…… the rituals….. they are intricate…… Hangman Adam Page desperately, achingly yelling in another man’s face “I AM ANGRY, I AM DEPRESSED, THE MEDICINE IS NOT WORKING BUT I AM STILL HERE”…… the rituals….. they are intricate……

SouljahSingh @souljahsingh Hangman Page is all fired up. Hangman Page is all fired up.

jo🦋 @vintagecowboy oh boy hangman's promo oh boy hangman's promo 🔥🔥🔥

Jonny Elite @Knapphausen @J_alphaprime @RainesMatt @MSidgwick Hangman was an all timer for me. Only promo he ever cut that I felt more for was the stitches promo before original DoN. @J_alphaprime @RainesMatt @MSidgwick Hangman was an all timer for me. Only promo he ever cut that I felt more for was the stitches promo before original DoN.

Sean O @stholeary2 "The medicine is not working!" Hangman Page gave the promo of a lifetime on #aewdynamite tonight. Title match next week feels like a PPV main event. "The medicine is not working!" Hangman Page gave the promo of a lifetime on #aewdynamite tonight. Title match next week feels like a PPV main event.

With their match scheduled for next week, it remains to be seen whether Hangman will be able to take down the Purveyor of Violence in a singles bout.

The former AEW World Champion was praised highly by Evil Uno

In a recent interview with Bill Apter, Evil Uno claimed that Hangman Page would be the one person he would want to join the Dark Order, if given the choice.

In the exclusive Sportskeeda Interview, Evil Uno explained his reasons by pointing out the Anxious Millennial Cowboy's talent.

“Why him? A lot have said truly he’s one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, former AEW champion. I believe potentially the next world champion in Cincinnati, October 18th on AEW Dynamite, he has the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley for the championship. I think beyond what he can help for our group, I think he is a fantastic person, he’s been very helpful to everyone in The Dark Order, I think he has a great future and I think if he was our ace, Dark Order would go on to do much greater things.” [4:31-5:00]

What lies ahead for Hangman Page in All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Hangman defeat Jon Moxley next week? Sound off in the comments below!

