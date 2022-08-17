Create

"One more Dragon for the kids" - Wrestling world erupts to Tony Khan's announcement of WWE legend's appearance on upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite has been airing on TNT television since October 2019
Rosanne Raphael
Modified Aug 17, 2022 08:55 AM IST

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat will be making an appearance on this week's edition of Dynamite.

The weekly show is themed 'House of Dragon' which is being presented by HBO's original show, a prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones. AEW star Bryan Danielson, who refers to himself as 'The American Dragon', will face Daniel Garcia, who is a self-proclaimed 'Dragon Slayer.'

During the early years of his tenure with WWE, Steamboat began donning 'The Dragon' gimmick. Following his departure from the company, he was associated with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) for a brief period before having a brief stint with NJPW. The Dragon feuded with many notable names of the industry including Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, to name a few.

Tony Khan recently announced Steamboat's appearance as a special guest timekeeper on the upcoming edition of Dynamite:

For tomorrow’sWednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!

AEW commentator Taz responded to Khan's tweet citing Steamboat as 'The Dragon':

THE DRAGON! #AEWDynamite twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Another Twitter user shared an image of Super Dragon with a young fan holding a poster titled that he was God:

@TonyKhan @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork One more Dragon for the kids, Tony. https://t.co/uEedyPnRvs

Another Twitter user pointed out Garcia's presence on the upcoming edition of Dynamite, citing:

@TonyKhan @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork Hold up, isn't there a dragon slayer lurking? @GarciaWrestling

One fan shared a gif of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in excitement:

@TonyKhan @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork goat https://t.co/biEjoQx5N7

One fan highlighted the played on the word dragon by naming all stars in the industry who had dragon in their names:

@TonyKhan @AEW @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork Ultimo Dragon, Dragon Corkscrew, Dragon Lee, Release the Dragon, Dragon Con, this is gonna drag-on for a while… lol 😂

Another user shared a gif of the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a look of disbelief on his face:

@TonyKhan @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork https://t.co/BljWHNKimg

One fan shared a gif of the Hall of Famer donning his dragon attire and blowing flames during his entrance:

@TonyKhan @HBO @HouseofDragon @TBSNetwork 🐉 https://t.co/671OVPYHXT

Bryan Danielson to face Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite in returning match

Last week on Rampage, Bryan Danielson made his highly anticipated return. He was confronted by Daniel Garcia, who despite citing The American Dragon as his influence, claimed would end his career.

The 'Dragon Slayer' and Danielson will clash in a Best 2 Out Of Three Falls Match on Dynamite.

We’re kicking off a huge night with the #AmericanDragon Bryan Danielson, here to address the crowd after his recent loss a few weeks ago!#AEWRampage #QuakeByTheLake is on TNT right now! https://t.co/Ri0fNXo7sG

Additionally, this week, fans will witness the quarterfinals to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions. Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee will compete against Young Bucks and their unknown partner. A tag team match is also set to take place between The Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds.

Do you think 'The American Dragon' will be triumphant against 'The Dragon Slayer'? Sound off in the comments below.

