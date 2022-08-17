"One more Dragon for the kids" - Wrestling world erupts to Tony Khan's announcement of WWE legend's appearance on upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat will be making an appearance on this week's edition of Dynamite.

The weekly show is themed 'House of Dragon' which is being presented by HBO's original show, a prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones. AEW star Bryan Danielson, who refers to himself as 'The American Dragon', will face Daniel Garcia, who is a self-proclaimed 'Dragon Slayer.'

During the early years of his tenure with WWE, Steamboat began donning 'The Dragon' gimmick. Following his departure from the company, he was associated with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) for a brief period before having a brief stint with NJPW. The Dragon feuded with many notable names of the industry including Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, to name a few.

Tony Khan recently announced Steamboat's appearance as a special guest timekeeper on the upcoming edition of Dynamite:

Bryan Danielson to face Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite in returning match

Last week on Rampage, Bryan Danielson made his highly anticipated return. He was confronted by Daniel Garcia, who despite citing The American Dragon as his influence, claimed would end his career.

The 'Dragon Slayer' and Danielson will clash in a Best 2 Out Of Three Falls Match on Dynamite.

Additionally, this week, fans will witness the quarterfinals to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions. Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee will compete against Young Bucks and their unknown partner. A tag team match is also set to take place between The Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds.

Do you think 'The American Dragon' will be triumphant against 'The Dragon Slayer'? Sound off in the comments below.

