"How many Barneys had to die" - Wrestling world explodes with hilarious reactions to AEW star Chris Jericho's celebratory segment on Dynamite

In the opening segment of AEW Dynamite, The Jericho Appreciation Society had a celebration following a breakthrough achievement done by the faction's leader, Chris Jericho.

Last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time. He became an eight-time world champion in the process as well.

Before the party started, JAS came out with an all-purple outfit, much like what they did at Blood and Guts when they wore all red. The faction even had the pizza guy Luigi Primo during the segment, who was eventually attacked by ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.

This prompted the Twitterverse to quickly chime in on JAS' latest outfits by giving their different humorous reactions.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

A user thought that the heel-faction was like Prince's band.

Another netizen brought up the Evil Minions from Despicable Me 2, which happened to be in purple color too.

Meanwhile, one user wondered how many Barneys would have to be sacrificed just to accommodate the AEW faction.

Jabot @Jabotism How many Barneys had to die for Jericho Appreciation Society to get those suits? #AEWDynamite How many Barneys had to die for Jericho Appreciation Society to get those suits? #AEWDynamite

Here are some of the funny reactions from other fans on Twitter.

TableofJapan @TableofJapan This Jericho Appreciation Society segment looks and feels like a Saints Row cutscene #AEWDynamite This Jericho Appreciation Society segment looks and feels like a Saints Row cutscene #AEWDynamite

ixura @yixura jericho appreciation society look like theyre about to go on family feud jericho appreciation society look like theyre about to go on family feud

TheTombOfAnubis.Com @TheTombOfAnubis @kinky_horror #JAS have snazzy matching purple outfits and Garcia doesn't like bucket hats. @kinky_horror #JAS have snazzy matching purple outfits and Garcia doesn't like bucket hats.

LaDarius Brown @ladarius_brown Jericho Appreciation Society bought out a 70s furniture store with that fabric. Jericho Appreciation Society bought out a 70s furniture store with that fabric.

AEW Anglebot @anglebot5000 The Jericho Appreciation Society are cast as Mystery Inc. in a new live action adaption of Scooby Doo. We'll leave it to you to decide who's playing who The Jericho Appreciation Society are cast as Mystery Inc. in a new live action adaption of Scooby Doo. We'll leave it to you to decide who's playing who

This user also pointed out that Anna Jay missed her old group, The Dark Order, after being in a purple-clad outfit.

GV Wrestling ✨ @gv_wrestling2 🖤



#AEWDynamite Seeing the Jericho Appreciation Society in purple and my first thought is "I guess Anna Jay missed being on Dark Order" Seeing the Jericho Appreciation Society in purple and my first thought is "I guess Anna Jay missed being on Dark Order" 💜🖤#AEWDynamite

Jericho capped off his celebration with a victory as he successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Bandido in the main event.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.

What are your thoughts on JAS' all purple outfits during their celebratory party on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far