"How many Barneys had to die" - Wrestling world explodes with hilarious reactions to AEW star Chris Jericho's celebratory segment on Dynamite

In the opening segment of AEW Dynamite, The Jericho Appreciation Society had a celebration following a breakthrough achievement done by the faction's leader, Chris Jericho.
Last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time. He became an eight-time world champion in the process as well.
Before the party started, JAS came out with an all-purple outfit, much like what they did at Blood and Guts when they wore all red. The faction even had the pizza guy Luigi Primo during the segment, who was eventually attacked by ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.
This prompted the Twitterverse to quickly chime in on JAS' latest outfits by giving their different humorous reactions.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
A user thought that the heel-faction was like Prince's band.
Another netizen brought up the Evil Minions from Despicable Me 2, which happened to be in purple color too.
Meanwhile, one user wondered how many Barneys would have to be sacrificed just to accommodate the AEW faction.
Here are some of the funny reactions from other fans on Twitter.
This user also pointed out that Anna Jay missed her old group, The Dark Order, after being in a purple-clad outfit.
Jericho capped off his celebration with a victory as he successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Bandido in the main event.
What are your thoughts on JAS' all purple outfits during their celebratory party on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.
