"How many Barneys had to die" - Wrestling world explodes with hilarious reactions to AEW star Chris Jericho's celebratory segment on Dynamite

Chris Jericho and his faction had a noticeable outfit during their segment earlier on AEW Dynamite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2022 09:25 AM IST

In the opening segment of AEW Dynamite, The Jericho Appreciation Society had a celebration following a breakthrough achievement done by the faction's leader, Chris Jericho.

Last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time. He became an eight-time world champion in the process as well.

Before the party started, JAS came out with an all-purple outfit, much like what they did at Blood and Guts when they wore all red. The faction even had the pizza guy Luigi Primo during the segment, who was eventually attacked by ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.

The 'most honorable' man in #AEW, and the most viewed #ROH World Champion, @IAmJericho, welcomes the #AEW Galaxy to the era of Ring of Jericho! Tune in to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/EiOwjmUDgu

This prompted the Twitterverse to quickly chime in on JAS' latest outfits by giving their different humorous reactions.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

A user thought that the heel-faction was like Prince's band.

Jericho Appreciation Society is out here looking like a Prince tribute band🤣 #AEWDynamite

Another netizen brought up the Evil Minions from Despicable Me 2, which happened to be in purple color too.

Actual footage of #JerichoAppreciationSociety tonight on #AEWDynamite https://t.co/hPW8pKOXJF

Meanwhile, one user wondered how many Barneys would have to be sacrificed just to accommodate the AEW faction.

How many Barneys had to die for Jericho Appreciation Society to get those suits? #AEWDynamite

Here are some of the funny reactions from other fans on Twitter.

This Jericho Appreciation Society segment looks and feels like a Saints Row cutscene #AEWDynamite
jericho appreciation society look like theyre about to go on family feud
@kinky_horror #JAS have snazzy matching purple outfits and Garcia doesn't like bucket hats.
Jericho Appreciation Society bought out a 70s furniture store with that fabric.
This Jericho Appreciation Society segment is sponsored by the color purple#AEW
The Jericho Appreciation Society are cast as Mystery Inc. in a new live action adaption of Scooby Doo. We'll leave it to you to decide who's playing who

This user also pointed out that Anna Jay missed her old group, The Dark Order, after being in a purple-clad outfit.

Seeing the Jericho Appreciation Society in purple and my first thought is "I guess Anna Jay missed being on Dark Order" 💜🖤#AEWDynamite

Jericho capped off his celebration with a victory as he successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Bandido in the main event.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.

What are your thoughts on JAS' all purple outfits during their celebratory party on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

