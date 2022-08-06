"Gotta catch that Dantrouten" - Wrestling world hilariously reacts to AEW poster featuring Jon Moxley and fellow stars hidden in plain sight

The wrestling world was left in a fit of laughter after spotting AEW Stars Danhausen and Hook on a poster featuring Jon Moxley for the promotion's upcoming Quake at the Lake event.

This week on Dynamite, Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta to become the number one contender for the Interim AEW World Championship. Jericho will face Moxley at AEW Quake at the Lake. The two men competed a couple of years ago, enabling The Wizard to cite his rematch clause for the title.

Danhausen became a fan favorite owing to his unique, spooky look and seemingly getting under fellow AEW Stars' skin much to their horror. Hook and Danhausen formed a tag team in May this year and have been working closely ever since.

Fans recently highlighted the duo on a boat, hidden in plain sight, on the poster for Quake at the Lake.

D1 Climax @DrainBamager IS THAT HOOKHAUSEN IN THE LAKE???



God, I love the AEW Graphics team. IS THAT HOOKHAUSEN IN THE LAKE???God, I love the AEW Graphics team. https://t.co/upJVWwsFrk

Another Twitter user cited how they had the chips but just needed the fish:

One fan mocked that they were certain Danhausen and Hook were getting rid of a body:

Another fan merged Danhausen's name with the fish 'trout':

One fan mocked how wrestling was now saved with the AEW Stars subtly hidden in the poster:

Jon Moxley defended his title on Rampage

On the Friday Night show, Jon Moxley faced the latest addition to the AEW roster, Mance Warner.

The two clashed in a vicious bout that ended in the champion making his opponent pass out for the win. Warner, meanwhile, made his debut in the promotion the prior night on Dark Elevevation against Serpentico. Barely a couple of hours into his debut he already had a match lined up against the Interim AEW Champion, citing what's to come of his future in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Moxley wipes out Mance and wastes no time returning him back into the ring! #AEWRampage LIVE is on TNT! Moxley wipes out Mance and wastes no time returning him back into the ring! #AEWRampage LIVE is on TNT! https://t.co/vypZdt8iiZ

The Purveyor of Violence will also defend his Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) World Heavyweight Championship against EFFY at GCW Homecoming Part One on August 13.

