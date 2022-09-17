"They have his friend Dean Ambrose there" - Wrestling world reacts to photoshopped picture of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns with the AEW World Championship

The wrestling world recently reacted to a photoshopped picture of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns with the AEW World Championship on Twitter.

The AEW World Championship is currently vacant after CM Punk was stripped of the gold following the All Out pay-per-view. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley are set to clash for the coveted title on the upcoming Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been on a monumental run in the global juggernaut. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief's most recent title defense came against Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Recently, a photo on social media showed Reigns holding the AEW World Championship on his shoulders along with the Universal Championship.

Twitterati exploded soon after, and here are a few of the reactions to the same:

Colin Boyle @ColinBoyle19 @WWFCounselor AEW is dead and gone by this time next year… triple H will have long bought it… @WWFCounselor AEW is dead and gone by this time next year… triple H will have long bought it…

Dwayne 3:16 @iamdwayne514 @WWFCounselor He can save AEW... only the World Championship belt to carry to the WWE @WWFCounselor He can save AEW... only the World Championship belt to carry to the WWE

Doomslayer @prophetofd00mz @WWFCounselor Ah yes the guy that has 4 wrestling moves will save AEW. @WWFCounselor Ah yes the guy that has 4 wrestling moves will save AEW.

Jordan @JordanE_Geek @WWFCounselor The only world title belt he’d ever wear…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @WWFCounselor The only world title belt he’d ever wear…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

kennfdouble_u @kennfw @WWFCounselor they are not looking for an overrated part timer..they have his friend there Dean Ambrose lol @WWFCounselor they are not looking for an overrated part timer..they have his friend there Dean Ambrose lol https://t.co/pw0rk8eGtw

Đ₳₦łɆⱠ ⱠØØ₥ł₴ @darkly_dan @WWFCounselor This would infuriate the toxic little aew fanboys. I like both brands but man aew fans are toxic. @WWFCounselor This would infuriate the toxic little aew fanboys. I like both brands but man aew fans are toxic.

Cathal Quinn @Quinoxxi @WWFCounselor I mean, he’s part timer that doesn’t do tv… aew ppv attendance is better than wwe , out side big four. So he wouldn’t actually help. @WWFCounselor I mean, he’s part timer that doesn’t do tv… aew ppv attendance is better than wwe , out side big four. So he wouldn’t actually help.

Michael @mik0469 @WWFCounselor No thanks world's worst entertainment can keep the part time chief @WWFCounselor No thanks world's worst entertainment can keep the part time chief

cc @belacsburner @WWFCounselor He would be a mid carder in aew @WWFCounselor He would be a mid carder in aew

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson advanced to the finals of the AEW World Championship tournament on Dynamite

On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence faced The Spanish God in a match with huge title implications. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Moxley picked up the victory via pinfall.

Guevara shared a heartfelt message after his crushing loss on the Wednesday night show:

"I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.” We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith," Guevara tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Bryan Danielson got the better of Chris Jericho. After the contest, The American Dragon confronted Jon Moxley face-to-face, signaling that the upcoming title bout would be brutal.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious among the Blackpool Combat Club members to become the new AEW World Champion.

Who do you want to walk away with the gold on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

