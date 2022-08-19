"What the hell is going on?" - Wrestling world reacts to the reported real-life heat between CM Punk and Hangman Page

CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page's alleged real-life beef has caused quite a stir in the pro-wrestling community.
The Second City Saint faced off against Hangman earlier this year. During the promos for the feud, the latter had stated that he would not simply defend his title but also defend All Elite Wrestling from Punk.
However, Punk eventually took Page down to become the AEW World Champion.
This week saw another interesting development to the seemingly concluded storyline. Punk started his promo by challenging Hangman Page to a rematch.
Interestingly, Hangman did not show up to accept the challenge. It was later revealed that this was apparently off-script, so the Dark Order member was not even present at the venue.
Furthermore, reports suggested that this was due to real-life heat between the two stars. This led to the pro-wrestling community voicing their bewilderment, among other emotions, on social media.
Here are some of the reactions to the alleged heat between Punk and Page:
As of now, neither Punk nor Hangman Adam Page has publicly said anything about the incident.
A photo of Hangman Adam Page surfaced on social media after CM Punk's segment ended in AEW
When Hangman did not show up despite the provocation, fans wondered where the former AEW Champion was.
John Silver posted a cheeky picture of Page shortly afterward, in response to CM Punk's challenge.
With the feud between Punk and Moxley heating up, there is a chance that Hangman Page might also now be involved in the scene. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the story progresses in the future.
