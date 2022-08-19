"What the hell is going on?" - Wrestling world reacts to the reported real-life heat between CM Punk and Hangman Page

CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page's alleged real-life beef has caused quite a stir in the pro-wrestling community.

The Second City Saint faced off against Hangman earlier this year. During the promos for the feud, the latter had stated that he would not simply defend his title but also defend All Elite Wrestling from Punk.

However, Punk eventually took Page down to become the AEW World Champion.

This week saw another interesting development to the seemingly concluded storyline. Punk started his promo by challenging Hangman Page to a rematch.

Interestingly, Hangman did not show up to accept the challenge. It was later revealed that this was apparently off-script, so the Dark Order member was not even present at the venue.

Furthermore, reports suggested that this was due to real-life heat between the two stars. This led to the pro-wrestling community voicing their bewilderment, among other emotions, on social media.

Here are some of the reactions to the alleged heat between Punk and Page:

Mark the Mark @Jabroni_Jobber @AEWonTV SO CM PUNK CALLED OUT HANGMAN, EVEN THOUGH HE HAS TO FIGHT MOXLEY FIRST TO UNIFY THE TITLE. WHY WOULD HE DO THAT? @AEWonTV SO CM PUNK CALLED OUT HANGMAN, EVEN THOUGH HE HAS TO FIGHT MOXLEY FIRST TO UNIFY THE TITLE. WHY WOULD HE DO THAT? https://t.co/TRv5plTL4b

abbi @sendhookhausen i love cm punk but having beef with hangman adam page is like having beef with a golden retriever i love cm punk but having beef with hangman adam page is like having beef with a golden retriever

nova @thehungbucks cm punk i will throw hands if you talk bad about hangman again istg cm punk i will throw hands if you talk bad about hangman again istg 😭😭

alex ✰ @aintamazing If CM Punk is mad at hangman page… If CM Punk is mad at hangman page… https://t.co/6EZIjmiyRY

Marcos @FEEDYOURDlSEASE Wrestling is truly thriving again if CM Punk has the slightest problem with literally anybody, but I wish it was anyone besides Hangman Wrestling is truly thriving again if CM Punk has the slightest problem with literally anybody, but I wish it was anyone besides Hangman

karla | fan acc @lOSHIRAl now why tf is cm punk beefing with hangman page aka the most wholesome and unproblematic man backstage now why tf is cm punk beefing with hangman page aka the most wholesome and unproblematic man backstage 😭

AEW Top Tier @aewpromos What the hell is going on with cm punk and hangman What the hell is going on with cm punk and hangman

ARPIT @arpitarshhh



I so hope that Eddie beats him one day.



#AEWDynamite CM Punk is back and he insulted Hangman, Mox and Eddie in the first 8 minutes.I so hope that Eddie beats him one day. CM Punk is back and he insulted Hangman, Mox and Eddie in the first 8 minutes.I so hope that Eddie beats him one day.#AEWDynamite

As of now, neither Punk nor Hangman Adam Page has publicly said anything about the incident.

A photo of Hangman Adam Page surfaced on social media after CM Punk's segment ended in AEW

When Hangman did not show up despite the provocation, fans wondered where the former AEW Champion was.

John Silver posted a cheeky picture of Page shortly afterward, in response to CM Punk's challenge.

John Silver @SilverNumber1 Hangman is a little busy now Hangman is a little busy now https://t.co/XRw1y0p5Na

With the feud between Punk and Moxley heating up, there is a chance that Hangman Page might also now be involved in the scene. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the story progresses in the future.

What did you think of CM Punk's actions on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below!

