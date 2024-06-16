Wrestling world thinks WWE Superstar got screwed over by Triple H at Clash at the Castle; should’ve signed with AEW

WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event saw a major upset, and fans were angry that a particular star got screwed over by Triple H. They opined that the star would have been better served if he signed up with AEW. The star is none other than Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior had his heart broken once again after he was screwed over from winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after interference from CM Punk in his home country of Scotland. This was the second time that something like this had happened to him at Clash at the Castle. The first one being when Solo Sikoa made his debut a few years ago.

Fans on social media vented their anger towards management, particularly Triple H, saying that is what Drew McIntyre gets for trusting him. Others said that they would be surprised if WWE ever came back to Scotland again.

It will be interesting to see what is next for McIntyre now that CM Punk is back. A match between the two of them will definitely take place in the near future.

CM Punk says Drew McIntyre will never win a title in WWE

CM Punk had some choice words for Drew McIntyre after costing him the match against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle.

While speaking during the post-show media call, The Second City Saint said that as long as he is in the company, Drew will never win a title.

"No animosity towards Drew (McIntyre) for the injury, the animosity comes from being gleeful about it. He said he prayed for it, now I am going to prey on him. And he's never going to ever be a champion here as long as I live. Not as long as we are on the same brand, not as long as we are in the same company. As long as there is air in my lungs, Drew McIntyre is never, and I promise you, and it is not a promise that he made, the empty promise to his wife who is sick. Who I really hope is okay, by the way. I promise him he is never going to be a champion ever again," said Punk.

McIntyre will hope that it doesn't come to pass and that he will soon hold another title in the company.

