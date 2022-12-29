Create

"Wtf Shotzi doing in AEW" - Wrestling world perplexed at WWE SmackDown Superstar's doppelganger in attendance during major star's Dynamite segment

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 29, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Shotzi Blackheart
Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made an unannounced appearance during the opening match. He showed up with a female companion who looked like former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and current SmackDown Superstar Shotzi Blackheart. The wrestling world hilariously mocked the shocking resemblance.

The opening match of the special New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite was between All-Ego Ethan Page and The American Dragon Bryan Danielson. As the match was about to begin, MJF's music was played and the AEW World Champion was in the stands with a female companion.

Well, well look who it is 👀 #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash https://t.co/8tHVVKqkrY

The wrestling world was stunned to see the lookalike of Shotzi Blackheart and assumed that the WWE Superstar had debut on AEW. You can check out some of the reactions below.

@AEWonTV Wtf shotzi doing in aew 💀
#AEWDynamite Why MJF up there with Shotzi 💀
I swear that woman with MJF look exactly like Shotzi
that girl standing with mjf looks like shotzi a little bit
Is that Shotzi with MJF? #AEWDynamite

People mocked the lookalike, claiming she was a clone of the SmackDown Superstar.

Where did MJF find this bootleg Shotzi from?#AEWDynamite https://t.co/jNa1WubWDD
@AEW @OfficialEGO @StokelyHathaway Mjf in the skybox with the Shotzi wanna be
They said that this is MJF and Shotzi Whiteheart😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Ah0OLvaYbT
MJF pulled a Shotzi clone from the crowd lmaoooo #AEWDynamite https://t.co/fWBVnfcUOe
MJF ordered Shotzi from Wish 😎🤌 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/2rWHQG7XtM

One fan believed that this mystery woman was a fusion of Blackheart and the former WWE Diva's Champion, AJ Lee, who is CM Punk's wife.

I can't believe MJF fused Shotzi Blackheart and AJ Lee into one person. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/vgbTsnq9rw

The president of DTD Entertainment, Don Tony, did his research to find out the true identity of the Shotzi lookalike. He mentioned that it was an Indie Wrestler, Daddi Doom.

I know we were kidding earlier about the Shotzi / Wish jokes. But the woman with MJF during AEW Dynamite is @DaddiDoom. You can check out some of her matches on @YouTube. 👍 https://t.co/RB6UvXH0id

Despite MJF being in the crowd, Danielson did not lose focus. He emerged as the victor by forcing Ethan Page to tap out.

Will The American Dragon be the one to dethrone Friedman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video

Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...