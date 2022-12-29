"Wtf Shotzi doing in AEW" - Wrestling world perplexed at WWE SmackDown Superstar's doppelganger in attendance during major star's Dynamite segment

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made an unannounced appearance during the opening match. He showed up with a female companion who looked like former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and current SmackDown Superstar Shotzi Blackheart. The wrestling world hilariously mocked the shocking resemblance.

The opening match of the special New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite was between All-Ego Ethan Page and The American Dragon Bryan Danielson. As the match was about to begin, MJF's music was played and the AEW World Champion was in the stands with a female companion.

The wrestling world was stunned to see the lookalike of Shotzi Blackheart and assumed that the WWE Superstar had debut on AEW. You can check out some of the reactions below.

K.S.P @KSP20629823 I swear that woman with MJF look exactly like Shotzi I swear that woman with MJF look exactly like Shotzi

Emily 🌸🌸 @emilyR6542 that girl standing with mjf looks like shotzi a little bit that girl standing with mjf looks like shotzi a little bit

People mocked the lookalike, claiming she was a clone of the SmackDown Superstar.

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO #AEWDynamite They said that this is MJF and Shotzi Whiteheart They said that this is MJF and Shotzi Whiteheart😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Ah0OLvaYbT

One fan believed that this mystery woman was a fusion of Blackheart and the former WWE Diva's Champion, AJ Lee, who is CM Punk's wife.

The president of DTD Entertainment, Don Tony, did his research to find out the true identity of the Shotzi lookalike. He mentioned that it was an Indie Wrestler, Daddi Doom.

Despite MJF being in the crowd, Danielson did not lose focus. He emerged as the victor by forcing Ethan Page to tap out.

Will The American Dragon be the one to dethrone Friedman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

