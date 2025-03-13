WWE acknowledges AEW's Sting in a new post ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is inching closer, and WWE has been posting lots of content from the past editions of The Show of Shows. The company recently acknowledged AEW star Sting in a post on social media.

Ad

In 2014, Sting made his WWE debut and set up a huge rivalry against Triple H. The feud culminated in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 31. After interruptions from D-Generation X and nWo, The Game defeated The Vigilante.

On its official Facebook page, WWE posted a video of Sting's jaw-dropping entrance at WrestleMania 31. For those unaware, this was the AEW star's first and only in-ring appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. He retired from in-ring competition under the AEW umbrella at Revolution 2024.

Lex Luger wants Sting and another legend to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Lex Luger is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The veteran recently shared which stars he thinks should induct him into the Hall of Fame.

Ad

Speaking to Eric Bischoff on the 83 Weeks podcast, Lex Luger revealed he wanted Sting and Diamond Dallas Page to induct him into the Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

"I have been trying to work on the walk. We’re not there yet. So I go, we’re hoping, but man, if I could have my two guys up there with me, man, DDP on my shoulder kind of spotting me and Sting on the other, if it’s possible. I go, 'Man, that would be amazing.' So, we shall see. If I have anything to say about that, that would be my pick. That would be, for me, the ultimate. That would be pretty cool; that would be amazing. For me, at least," Luger said. [H/T: Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if World Wrestling Entertainment reaches out to Sting to induct Lex Luger next month. The decision may also depend on AEW President Tony Khan since The Icon is still signed to the Jacksonville-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback