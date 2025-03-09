Sting meets Lex Luger after WWE Hall of Fame announcement, two other former AEW stars also spotted

Sting and Lex Luger are synonymous with each other in the world of pro wrestling. The WCW Legends teamed up a lot and competed against each other on more than 30 occasions. Sting and Luger recently reunited with two huge stars.

The Total Package was recently surprised by Cody Rhodes with news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. The Stinger was inducted in 2016. The longtime fan-favorites first locked up in 1987, then held the WCW World Tag Team Championship on one occasion, and won the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup in 1988. Sting and Luger have shared countless memorable moments over the years, most recently in AEW for Sting's retirement.

The Icon reunited with Luger and The Hardy Boyz at the Lexington Comic & Toy Con in Lexington, Kentucky, this past weekend. Sting took to Instagram to share a photo with the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee and the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.

"Always good to see old friends [fist emoji] [scorpion emoji]," Sting wrote.

Check out The Icon's post below:

Sting and The Hardys teamed up once in AEW. On the March 23, 2022, edition of Dynamite, The Icon, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Darby Allin won a Tornado Tag Match over Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade. Sting and Lex last teamed up on December 8, 2002, for WWA in Dublin, Ireland, where they defeated Buff Bagwell and Malice.

Lex Luger reacts to his WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE has confirmed Lex Luger's long-awaited Hall of Fame induction for WrestleMania 41 Weekend. He took to X (fka Twitter) to react to the announcement this weekend.

"Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans, family and friends!!! So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord!!!," Lex Luger wrote.

WWE has not confirmed who will induct Luger as of this writing. The other confirmed names for the 2025 Class are Triple H and Michelle McCool.

