DDP, Adam Pearce and others react to Lex Luger's long overdue WWE Hall of Fame announcement

The WWE Universe is buzzing today after Cody Rhodes surprised Lex Luger with the news of the latter's Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. While some have brought up Luger's controversial past, others are congratulating the veteran star on his long overdue induction, including a certain Hall of Famer who helps Luger with his health, Diamond Dallas Page.

Ad

The Total Package is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2025, during WrestleMania Vegas weekend. Luger has expressed interest in being honored in recent years, while many fans and wrestlers have called on officials to confirm the induction. He will join headliner Triple H, and Michelle McCool, with other names yet to be announced, including the now-rumored Natural Disasters.

Luger's induction has brought mixed reactions from the wrestling world. Many criticized World Wrestling Entertainment and the two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion due to his controversial past with Miss Elizabeth. Meanwhile, various wrestling legends joined others in congratulating the former nWo Wolfpac member, including DDP. Page has been working with Luger to overcome the spinal infarction that left him paralyzed, just as he has helped Scott Hall and Jake Roberts in the past, among others.

Ad

Trending

"Our boy is finally where he’s supposed to be…in the #WWEHOF. Congrats @GenuineLexLuger!" DDP wrote.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luger is no stranger to the USA Network. The longtime WWE partner regularly interacts with related content on social media, and today they took to X/Twitter to respond to the announcement of the 66-year-old's induction with a congratulatory message.

"HUGE! Congratulations, Lex! Long time coming," stated the network.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Adam Pearce shared a Lex-related story from his childhood. The RAW General Manager also took to X/Twitter today to congratulate the former football player.

"Congratulations, my friend! Well deserved! …and spoiler alert: Out there somewhere exists footage of a very young me waving the flag for @GenuineLexLuger at the Rosemont Horizon. Have at it, historians!" Adam Pearce wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Various others such as Kane, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), and Natalya also reacted to the announcement from the Stamford-based company. Luger's inductor has not been confirmed as of this writing, but Sting and Bret Hart appear to be the leading candidates.

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 26th Hall of Fame Class during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The induction ceremony will take place at the T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas on Friday, April 18.

Ad

Demolition has been rumored for this year, but The Natural Disasters may get the 2025 tag team nod instead. The company has confirmed Triple H as the headliner, while Michelle McCool was previously announced as the women's inductee for this year. Lex Luger's induction was confirmed today.

Peacock will begin airing the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 10 pm ET, right after SmackDown on USA Network goes off the air from the same venue. Netflix will carry the special for international viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback