Jacob Fatu caught breaking character for heartwarming gesture with WWE Legend

The WWE roster was put on notice as soon as Jacob Fatu arrived on SmackDown last summer. As the muscle that pushed Solo Sikoa's villainous agenda, Fatu moves like no other in The Bloodline. Now, the heel is being praised for a more fan-friendly reason after helping a wrestling legend.

The Samoan Werewolf has been labeled as a future world champion and main eventer. Fatu has an impressive skillset many haven't seen inside the squared circle in years, going back to the days of The Wild Samoans. Despite his heel antics, Jacob knows better, as he did when assisting a certain legend that battled his uncles Yokozuna and Rikishi Fatu, as well as father Sam Fatu: Lex Luger.

The Total Package was one of many stars present at the November 2023 WrestleCade convention in Winston-Salem, NC. Last June, The Howell Company released the first episode of its On The Go with Jacob Fatu series, which revolved around his World Wrestling Entertainment debut.

The second episode, which was recently released, includes vlog footage from Jacob's trip to the 2023 convention. One segment shows Fatu putting Lex's wheelchair in an SUV while Luger and his passenger wait.

"Lex Luger, I'm Fatu and them's nephew. It's a pleasure, brother. Alright, see you guys soon," Jacob Fatu said. [From 3:24 to 3:48]

Fatu wrestled two matches during WrestleCade 2023 weekend. El Hijo del Vikingo defeated him at the WrestleCade SuperShow, then defeated Martin Stone at AML's The Day After.

Rumored WWE WrestleMania 41 plans for Jacob Fatu

In recent weeks, the tension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa has caused a stir within the WWE Universe, and there is speculation that Fatu will soon turn on Sikoa.

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio exclusively on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes reported that Solo Sikoa is expected to face Jacob Fatu at WWE WrestleMania 41. In recent weeks, there have been many hints that Fatu will turn on Sikoa soon.

Last week's SmackDown main event saw Braun Strowman and Damian Priest defeat the duo after Jacob Fatu inadvertently superkicked Solo Sikoa.

