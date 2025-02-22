Jacob Fatu finally attacks Solo Sikoa; huge upset ends WWE SmackDown

It seems that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa can't get on the same page. Yet again, things have gone wrong for the stars. Fatu attacked Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The scheduled initially six-man tag team match between The New Bloodline and the team of Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman had to be canceled. Instead, it was Cody Rhodes being pulled out of the match by the Rock. Jacob Fatu decided that Tama Tonga should also sit this one out, and he and Solo Sikoa teamed up.

The match was chaotic, with all four stars giving their all to destroy their opponents quickly. However, it was not to be, and it was a hard-hitting match for everyone concerned.

The turning point came when Jacob Fatu was going for a superkick but missed his opponents and instead hit Solo Sikoa. This was reminiscent of last week, when Sikoa took out Tama Tonga accidentally. However, Fatu didn't look remorseful; he only furious.

What followed was Sikoa being thrown around. The match ended with Damian Priest getting the pin and winning in a huge upset to end SmackDown. Priest and Strowman won to close the show.

