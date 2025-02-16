Major potential spoiler for WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Class - Reports

WWE is set to induct its 26th Hall of Fame Class in just 62 days. With top names announced for the Hall of Fame already this year, rumors and speculation have picked up on who will be announced next week. Sources have just provided inside updates on one major Hall of Fame happening.

Triple H is World Wrestling Entertainment's headliner for the 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker surprised the Chief Content Officer with the announcement at company HQ last month. Triple H will become a two-time inductee, as he was inducted in 2019 as a member of DX. The Game then announced Michelle McCool for the Hall of Fame last week. The inaugural Divas Champion will fill the women's individual slot for the 2025 Class.

Demolition is rumored for a long-awaited Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania 41 Weekend near Las Vegas. This comes after it was recently revealed how Ax and Smash signed WWE Legends contracts after years of legal and other issues between the two sides.

Officials were said to be against honoring Demolition in the past, but Fightful Select notes that the current regime has discussed the legendary tag team for a potential induction in April. It wasn't clear if the induction had been decided on.

Sources were also not clear on if Crush, aka Brian Adams, was considered for a posthumous induction with Demolition. Crush joined the team in 1990 for a heel run and their final title reign after becoming three-time WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania VI. He passed away on August 13, 2007, at the age of 43.

The Undertaker reacts to Michelle McCool's WWE HOF induction

The Undertaker is proud of his wife, Michelle McCool, for her Hall of Fame induction. The Deadman took to X this week to publicly congratulate McCool.

"@McCoolMichelleL, I’m so incredibly proud of you! This is so well deserved and way overdue!" The Undertaker wrote.

McCool and Taker have been married since 2010. WWE inducted The Phenom into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

